Roman Kryklia defends title against Murat Aygun in ONE: NextGen

Roman Kryklia will be putting the ONE light heavyweight kickboxing championship on the line. He will go up against Murat Aygun in the main event of ONE: NextGen happening on October 29 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

The Ukrainian fighter now has a professional kickboxing record of 45-7, and this will be his second time defending the title. His opponent will be Murat Aygun, a Dutch-Turkish kickboxer who has only lost once in 18 professional kickboxing bouts.

Kryklia made his debut in November 2019 and participated in the inaugural ONE kickboxing light heavyweight championship against Iraj Azizpour. He won that match via unanimous decision.

His next match was against Andrei Stoica in December 2020, and that fight was won by TKO in the second round.

Murat Aygun earns his first ONE Championship win against Anderson Silva

Meanwhile, Aygun will be getting back inside the ring for the second time after a successful debut in the organization. He went up against Anderson Silva in December 2020 and won that match through a unanimous decision.

Other fights in ONE: NextGen

The ONE Women's Atomweight World Grand Prix will continue and hold their semi-final bouts. Stamp Fairtex will be taking on Julie Mezabarba while Ritu Phogat will step inside the cage against Itsuki Hirata.

Dustin Joynson has inked a multi-fight deal with ONE Championship!

Dustin Joynson will be making his first appearance inside the ONE Championship and will fight Kirill Grishenko in the heavyweight division.

This will be Grishenko's second fight in ONE after defeating Oumar Kane in April 2021. The fighter from Belarus ended that fight through a TKO retirement after the second round.

The rematch between Jeremy Miado and Miao Li Tao will also be on the fight card. The last time both fighters met was back in November 2019, with Miado taking home the victory with a first-round knockout through a flying knee. This will be the first time that 'The Jaguar' has returned to the cage in almost two years.

A light heavyweight kickboxing matchup between Beybulat Isaev and Bogdan Stoica will commence the action for the evening.

