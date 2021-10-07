Dustin Joynson battles Kirill Grishenko in debut match in ONE Championship: NextGen

Dustin Joynson is set to make his first appearance inside the ONE Championship cage on October 29 at ONE: NextGen. The 35-year-old fighter will be putting his undefeated record of 6-0 on the line against Kirill Grishenko from Minsk, Belarus.

Joynson hails from Victoria, British Columbia, Canada, and has been training at the TFA Combat fight stable. He is a six-foot-five fighter who has been comfortable competing in the heavyweight division.

Prior to making his ONE Championship appearance, he competed in multiple fight organizations such as the Cage Fury Fighting Championships, Battlefield Fight League, Hard Knocks, and Havoc Fighting Championship.

caposa @Grabaka_Hitman DAYUM. Dustin Joynson KTFO Christiano Catala at HKFC 53. Froze him with the kick. DAYUM. Dustin Joynson KTFO Christiano Catala at HKFC 53. Froze him with the kick. https://t.co/YtpY2Egym3

Entering the ONE Championship fight roster is something that Joyson is excited about, and he looks to cherish the moment.

“I’m ready to fit in with the best. I have family on my wife’s side and friends in Asia, so this opportunity is a bit more personal to me. The thought of fighting in front of them – along with millions globally – really excites me," said Joynson in an interview with ONE Championship.

Of the six professional matches he won, three of those victories came from knockouts. He looks to compete at the highest level, and winning the ONE heavyweight championship in the future will be his most significant career milestone.

“Having the world title and representing Canada would be a dream come true. Being known as a great martial artist is what success means to me. For people that I’ve looked up to and have put in the work to recognize me as a great fighter means more to me than anything money could buy.”

Grishehnko looks to keep the fire burning after a successful ONE debut

Kirill Grishenko made his ONE Championship debut in April 2021. His power inside the cage was felt as he forced Oumar Kane to retire after the second round.

Bleacher Report MMA @BR_MMA Kirill Grishenko wins via TKO 😤Grishenko lands a late throat punch at end of 2nd round to hand Reug Reug Kane his first loss #ONEonTNT4 Kirill Grishenko wins via TKO 😤Grishenko lands a late throat punch at end of 2nd round to hand Reug Reug Kane his first loss#ONEonTNT4 https://t.co/f6ou2U74Ka

Like his opponent, Grishenko is an undefeated fighter heading into this match with a professional record of 4-0. Three of those wins came from vicious knockouts.

Grishenko stands at six-foot-four and tips the scales at 265 lbs. Before competing in ONE Championship, this fighter fought in the New Fighting Generation and Belarusian Fighting Championship.

