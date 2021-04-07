What time is the ONE on TNT 1: Adriano Moraes vs Demetrious Johnson event and where can you watch it?

One on TNT 1: Adriano Moraes vs Demetrious Johnson will mark the debut of the One Fighting Championship on the TNT network. The event will be the first in the series of four events scheduled to be broadcast on the TNT network in four consecutive weeks.

The event will be headlined by the flyweight (135lbs) title fight between reigning champion Adriano Moraes (18-3 MMA, 9-3 One FC) and the 2019 flyweight Grand Prix winner Demetrious Johnson (30-3-1 MMA, 3-0 One FC). Demetrious Johnson is the former UFC flyweight (125lbs) champion who holds the record for the most consecutive title defenses in UFC history at 11.

One on TNT 1 will be co-headlined by the lightweight (170lbs) fight between former UFC lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez (30-7 (1) MMA, 1-1 One FC) and Iuri Lapicus (14-1 MMA, 2-1 One FC).

The event will also feature a flyweight Muay Thai bout between Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Danial Williams. It will also feature a featherweight kickboxing fight between Enriko Kehl and Chingiz Alizov.

When is One on TNT 1: Adriano Moraes vs Demetrious Johnson and where can you watch it?

One on TNT 1: Adriano Moraes vs Demetrious Johnson will be held at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore on Wednesday, April 7, 2021. The event will feature a 3-fight preliminary card followed by a three-fight main card.

The preliminary card will kick off at 8:30 PM ET (08:30 AM Singapore time) on B/R live app. The main card will follow at 10:00 PM ET (10:00 AM Singapore time) on the TNT cable network.

One on TNT 1: Adriano Moraes vs Demetrious Johnson fight card

Preliminary card

Tyler Mcguire vs Raimond Magomedaliev (Welterweight - 185lbs) Enriko Kehl vs Chingiz Allzov (Featherweight - 145lbs) Kickboxing fight Patrick Schmid vs Oumar Kane (Heavyweight - 265lbs)

Main Card

Adriano Moraes (C) vs Demetrious Johnson (Flyweight - 135lbs) Iuri Lapicus vs Eddie Alvarez (Lightweight - 170lbs) Rodtang Jitmuangnon vs Danial Williams (Flyweight - 135lbs) Muay Thai

(The weight cutting criteria followed by One FC are different from American promotions UFC and Bellator FC. Therefore, the weight limits of every division other than the heavyweight vary greatly).