Jeremy Miado rematch with Mao Li Tao set in ONE: NextGen

ONE Championship has announced that Jeremy Miado will be competing in the ONE: NextGen fight card in a rematch Miao Li Tao.

The two fighters first engaged inside the cage in November 2019 during the ONE Championship: Age of Dragons fight card. Miado took the victory with a first-round knockout using a flying knee at the 3:01 mark.

This will be Miado's eighth fight in the organization, and he has won three of them. In the victories, the Manila-based fighter took down his opponents through knockouts. His four losses in ONE were split into two knockouts and two decisions.

On the other side of the fence, Chinese fighter Miao has been fighting consistently, even during the pandemic. After his match against Miado, he had three more fights but won just once.

Miao's most recent win was during ONE Championship: ONE on TNT 3 in April 2021 against Ryuto Sawada. The match went a full three rounds, with Miao taking a unanimous decision victory.

Alex Silva was Miao's most recent opponent, and the two clashed in ONE Championship: Battleground 2. He lost that match via unanimous decision, and it has been his third loss in the last four fights.

Miado will try and shake off the rust

This will be the first time that Miado will fight inside the cage in almost two years. The biggest question here is how conditioned he is heading into this match against Miao.

Miado is a born fighter, and beyond his MMA record, he has also fought professionally in Muay Thai and boxing.

Jeremy Miado celebrates after knocking out Dejdamrong Sor Amnuaysirichoke

His most memorable ONE fight was when he knocked out former strawweight champion Dejdamrong Sor Amnuaysirichoke in just 89 seconds.

Spoiled title shot for the ONE strawweight championship

Miao Li Tao was close to earning a title shot after losing to Alex Silva through a unanimous decision in ONE Championship: Battle Ground 2 back in August 2021.

Miao Li Tao looks to shake off the loss against Alex Silva

Prior to that fight, Miao came off from a revenge victory against Ryuto Sawada in April 2021. He hopes that beating an old foe in Miado will help him get a step closer to a championship bout.

