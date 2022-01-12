ONE Championship shuffles Heavy Hitters card due to health protocols; Saemapetch-Tawanchai match moved up to co-main event

ONE Championship has restructured its Heavy Hitters fight card on Friday, January 14 due to COVID-19 health protocols.

For the safety of its fighters and staff, the promotion has isolated Murat Aygun, Elias Mahmoudi, Walter Goncalves, Leandro Ataides, Jeremy Miado and Robin Catalan.

This has resulted in the loss of four fights. They include Roman Kryklia's ONE light heavyweight kickboxing world championship defense against Aygun in the co-main event.

Taking their place in the co-main are good friends Saemapetch Fairtex and Tawanchai PK.Saenchai Muaythaigym. The pair are scheduled to finally clash for the first time under the ONE umbrella after an initial postponement last August.

Mahmoudi's Muay Thai bout against Goncalves, Ataides' fight with Yushin Okami and Miado and Catalan's clashes with Senzo Ikeda and Elipitua Siregar, respectively, have also been scrapped.

Ikeda and Siregar will instead fight each other in a strawweight MMA fight. Okami, meanwhile, has been dropped from the card altogether, like Kryklia.

Xiong Jing Nan-Ayaka Miura bout still caps ONE Championship's year-opener

Eight bouts are still scheduled for January 14, capped off Xiong Jing Nan's ONE women's strawweight title defense against Ayaka Miura.

Saygid Izagakhmaev is still set for his highly anticipated ONE debut against James Nakashima in the lightweight division.

18-year-old Thai sensation Supergirl will still test her mettle against veteran Ekaterina Vandaryeva in a strawweight Muay Thai match. Meanwhile, Beybulat Isaev and Giannis Stoforidis' light heavyweight kickboxing bout has been bumped up to the main card.

Only two matches are now left on the lead card. They are Tiffany Teo's strawweight clash against Meng Bo and Shuya Kamikubo's bantamweight bout against Troy Worthen.

The event still promises some blockbuster action, so be sure to tune into ONE: Heavy Hitters this Friday, January 14.

Edited by Harvey Leonard