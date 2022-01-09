"We are always brothers" - Tawanchai relishes friendship with Saemapetch ahead of ONE Championship: Heavy Hitters bout

Friends turned foes are nothing new in any sport. That same storyline again resurfaces in ONE Championship as Tawanchai PK takes on Saemapetch Fairtex at ONE: Heavy Hitters on January 14.

Saemapetch, the number one contender for the ONE Championship Bantamweight Muay Thai World Title, is now standing in the way of his good friend Tawanchai. The two have assured each other that their upcoming bout is strictly business:

“We talked about [fighting each other],” Tawanchai said in an interview with ONE Championship. “I said to him, ‘It’s okay, bro. If we have to face each other in the Circle, we will do our duty. Outside the ring, we are always brothers.'”

The 27-year-old Saemapetch recalled in his own interview with ONE Championship how the 22-year-old Tawanchai was "somewhat overawed" by leaving their home country of Thailand for the first time.

Then a rookie in terms of fighting overseas, Tawanchai is now forever grateful that his compatriot made his adjustment a whole lot easier:

“I was new to ONE and there were many things that I was not familiar with. So, I asked him for advice on weight, hydrations, and many preparations. Saemapetch was very kind to me and gave me all useful advice.”

Saemapetch, who has called ONE Championship his home since April 2019, was indeed more than willing to help out the young gun in his quest to improve his fighting stock.

“Tawanchai had to fly to fight abroad for the first time. He was still unfamiliar with new places and new rules. Although he had a trainer with him, they had problems in communication. Even though we are competitors in the same division, I don’t pay attention to that point at all. I’m happy to help him as I’m a senior. I feel that we all are Muay Thai fellows. We need to help each other.”

Saemapetch, Tawanchai seek ONE Championship redemption

Despite their support for each other outside the ring, both Saemapetch and Tawanchai cannot afford to lose on January 14, given that both fighters are coming off losses to end 2021.

Last November, Saemapetch had his bout cut short in the second round due to doctor stoppage against Rittewada Petchyindee. Tawanchai, meanwhile, lost by split decision last August against Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong.

Tawanchai was already set to face Saemapetch for that August bout, but the latter withdrew and was ultimately replaced by Sitthichai.

Edited by John Cunningham