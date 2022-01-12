Jeremy Miado, Robin Catalan disappointed in ONE Championship: Heavy Hitters pullout

Jeremy Miado and Robin Catalan have been pulled off the ONE Championship: Heavy Hitters fight card. Both fighters have been removed due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols and won't be competing this Friday, January 14 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Miado was scheduled to face Senzo Ikeda and aimed to ride the momentum from winning back-to-back contests against Miao Li Tao. His return to the ring will take a back seat as he tries to see the silver lining from the situation.

"I believe this happened for a reason. Yes, it's unfortunate that as an athlete, all of our efforts in training camp went to waste. But I believe God has his own plans."

Meanwhile, Robin Catalan was really hoping to step inside the ONE Championship cage and take on Indonesian fighter Ryuto Sawada. It was a bout that his entire stable at Catalan Fighting System was looking forward to since the gym struggled to make ends meet during the pandemic. On the withdrawal, Cataln said:

"This is a sad news because I was really ready for this match and I was excited to head back to the ONE Circle and get the win. Unfortunately, we have to take this news and go back home, but we promise that once everything is ok, I'll go back to train to be able to fight again."

Both Filipino fighters once faced each other back in April 2017, with Robin Catalan earning a split decision victory over the debuting Jeremy Miado.

Senzo Ikeda fights Elipitua Siregar at ONE Championship: Heavy Hitters

With Robin Catalan and Jeremy Miado both pulled from the fight card, their opponents, Senzo Ikeda and Elipitua Siregar, will maximize the opportunity. The pair are now slated to be competing against each other.

39-year-old Ikeka has a professional fighting record of 11-5. This will be his fourth fight in ONE Championship. He picked up his first win in the organization against Hui Liang back in December 2020. Prior to that, he lost his first two matches against Filipino fighters Danny Kingad and Lito Adiwang.

Siregar, meanwhile, started his professional MMA career in ONE and has only lost once in five bouts. After tasting defeat against Penshuai Liu, 'Dragon Boy' was able to bounce back with a first-round submission victory over Eka Aprilianto way back in October 2019.

Both fighters will be looking to pick up where they left off when they return to the ONE ring.

