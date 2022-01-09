Elipitua Siregar aims to be the first ONE Championship world title contender from Indonesia

Elipitua Siregar started his professional career in ONE Championship and the 25-year-old has high hopes of becoming a strawweight title contender in 2022.

'The Magician' is slated to have his sixth professional fight in ONE Championship on the Heavy Hitters fight card against Robin Catalan. The event is slated for this coming Friday, January 14 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Entering the bout, Siregar has only lost once in five matches. After tasting his first loss against Pengshuai Liu, the Indonesian fighter was able to bounce back with a rear-naked choke submission victory over Eka Aprilianto way back in October 2019.

The stage is set for Siregar's return to ONE Championship after almost three years. He steps inside the cage with big dreams to start 2022 and that is bringing pride to his country. His ambitions start with a victory over his Filipino opponent. He told ONE Championship:

"My dream is to become a world title contender in ONE Championship, because Indonesia has yet to have any title contender or a world championship. That is my dream."

In doing so, Siregar would like to secure victory with a very convincing performance in his upcoming appearance, preferably by way of submission.

“I know you [Robin Catalan] have good takedown defense because you are coming from Wushu. But I will definitely seek a submission."

Elipitua Siregar boasts a better training camp over Robin Catalan

After missing a significant amount of time competing in ONE Championship, Elipitua Siregar has made the most of his time off by sharpening his fighting skills. He's done so by training hard at Bali MMA.

He feels confident going into his match at ONE Championship: Heavy Hitters. That self-belief derives from the fact he's been going up against bigger fighters in the gym, including bantamweight competitor Muhammad Aiman.

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship wrestling champion Elipitua Siregar submits Egi Rozten with a Round 1 RNC! #ONEChampionship #DawnOfValor Indonesianwrestling champion Elipitua Siregar submits Egi Rozten with a Round 1 RNC! #WeAreONE Indonesian 🇮🇩 wrestling champion Elipitua Siregar submits Egi Rozten with a Round 1 RNC! #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship #DawnOfValor https://t.co/Bges2FzSle

"If it is said that Robin’s Muay Thai skills are good, we have better ones at Bali MMA. I usually spar with Muhammad Aiman for now, [as well as local fighters such as] Lamhot Buha and Prawira, all in a division above mine. They also have good Muay Thai skills. Sparring with Aiman is difficult due to his tall posture length. But it’s exactly what I need to make me accustomed to long-range strikers.”

We'll find out whether Elipitua Siregar's training has paid off when he returns to action next week.

Edited by Harvey Leonard