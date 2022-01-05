“My game plan is to finish on the ground” - Elipitua Siregar warns Robin Catalan of impending submission

Elipitua Siregar wants to leave a lasting impression in the Circle when he returns to action against Robin Catalan at ONE: Heavy Hitters.

The 24-year-old Indonesian star predicts he will finish the Filipino fighter on the canvas should the match play out as he thinks it will. In an interview with ONE Championship, Elipitua Siregar said:

“I will only rely on my game plan, which is to finish on the ground. I’d like to submit him as soon as possible in the first round.

"If we fight with him in stand-up, he will be far more dominant, as it is his world – wushu and Muay Thai are Robin’s expertise – but since this is a fight, we will not know what is going to happen... It is possible for a good striker to get KOd or ground specialists got submitted, we will never know.”

Elipitua Siregar has been training wrestling since he was a kid. He is confident of securing a fifth career victory on the canvas against the striking specialist on Friday, January 14.

The Indonesian national wrestling champion, however, does not underestimate Catalan’s abilities. He expects his foe to use his Muay Thai skills from the opening bell to assert dominance in this strawweight tie.

“[I see that] he is a good and strong striker but also not so bad on the ground, he is quite good [on the canvas]. So, we will see the situation later, as we have not set a target whether to only play stand-up or ground.”

Elipitua Siregar reveals how Brazilian jiu-jitsu is complementing his wrestling game

A submission win versus Catalan in Singapore will see Siregar maintain his 100 percent finish rate.

The young star has been waiting close to two years for a chance to compete on the global stage. Now that the time has arrived, he plans to make the most of it.

Wushu and Muay Thai may be his rival’s strengths, but the wrestling practitioner has added Brazilian jiu-jitsu to his already impressive abilities on the canvas, aiming to leave the Circle with a fifth career win.

“I think my most significant [development] is in BJJ. When I lost my fourth fight through kimura, I was lacking discipline and was quite tardy in BJJ training. Which was why I have learned a lesson. I looked more into myself and trained BJJ more because I am a grappler.”

Also Read Article Continues below

Siregar will be looking to put his new tools on full display come fight night on January 14.

Edited by Harvey Leonard