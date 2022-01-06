ONE Championship: Robin Catalan vows to avenge teammates' losses

Robin Catalan is set to fight in ONE Championship: Heavy Hitters against Elipitua Siregar. 'The Ilonggo' brings with him the pressure of winning after seeing his stablemates on a losing streak.

His elder brother, Rene Catalan, lost his rematch against Alex Silva and is now on a three-fight losing streak. Meanwhile, Jomary Torres is on a tough stretch, losing five of her last six fights.

Aside from their stable's losing skid, Catalan Fighting System has been hit hard by the pandemic and has been doing whatever it takes to make ends meet.

Heading into the match, Robin Catalan carries a huge burden and that gives him the motivation to secure a victory in any way.

"In that stretch, I haven’t stopped training. I have been training for a long time knowing that I’ll have to get our gym back on the right track, and now I have that chance," said Catalan in an interview with ONE Championship. "That’s why this match is very important to me. Kuya Rene [Catalan] has been losing. Jomary [Torres] also lost, so it’s up to me now."

Robin Catalan is also coming off a loss against Ryuto Sawada in January 2021. The fight ended in a first-round submission defeat via a rear-naked choke which pushed the Filipino fighter's professional record to 10-7.

The string of defeats that the Catalan Fighting System has racked up in the last few years have taken a toll on the stable's reputation and Robin Catalan is aware of this.

"I’ve also been hearing a lot of things. Because of our recent results, some fans are beginning to look down on us, so it’s up to me to prove to all the people who’ve been doubting us that we’re here to stay." he said.

Robin Catalan ready to take on leadership role following brother's retirement from ONE Championship

It is no secret that Rene Catalan, at 43 years old, is in the twilight of his career. The founder of the Catalan Fighting System has brought honor to the Philippines in and outside the ONE Championship cage.

Looking forward to the near future, his younger brother acknowledges the pressure on him to carry the mantle of their stable. 'The Ilonggo' wishes to repay his elder brother with a victory in his upcoming showdown.

"There’s a lot of pressure on my end, but I know that he’s also having a hard time. There’s pressure. It’s a big responsibility," said Robin Catalan. "I have to make sure to get it right so I can repay him for all the help that he’s given me in my career. That’s where the pressure comes from. I know I have to do it the right way, and it starts with this match."

