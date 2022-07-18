Liam Harrison showcases vicious punching power, can he stop Nong-O Gaiyanghadao?

Liam Harrison will face the toughest test of his combat sports career at ONE 161 on August 26. There, he meets reigning bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Gaiyanghadao in the evening’s co-main event.

On that night, all eyes will be on ONE Championship as the promotion makes its highly-anticipated debut on Amazon Prime Video.

Gearing up for his world title opportunity, Harrison shared a brief video clip on Instagram of himself hitting the pads and displaying his intense punching power.

“Aggression level 3000 …6 weeks out @eleventhcommandmentxi #muaythai #padwok @richardsmith_badcompany_gym”

Fans on Instagram marveled at Liam Harrison’s power and intensity in the comments, with one saying:

“One of the most aggressive fighters I have ever seen. Not only that! For he has one of the most powerful kicks i have ever seen. 🔥🔥🔥”

‘Hitman’ earned his opportunity to face Nong-O with one of the greatest comebacks in combat sports history at ONE 156 in April.

Facing Muangthai PK.Saenchai, Harrison faced early adversity when Muangthai landed a left high kick, sending ‘Hitman’ crashing to the canvas. Answering the referee’s count, Harrison stormed back, but was immediately met with a left that knocked him down for the second straight time in a matter of seconds.

Unwilling to give up, Harrison answered the count again and turned up the heat, landing a combination of strikes against the fence that put Muangthai on the ground. The Thai fighter got back up ready to go, but the British striker turned up the volume, overwhelming Muangthai and earning the TKO in round one to complete a comeback worth a $100,000 bonus.

Liam Harrison confident that his power can get it done against Nong-O at ONE 161

There is no denying that Liam Harrison is one of the most powerful strikers in the bantamweight division. In a recent interview with ONE Championship, Harrison was noted for saying:

“If I land clean in those 4-ounce gloves on anyone, they’re gone.”

While it may come off as cocky, Harrison is speaking facts. His power is the ticket to defeating Nong-O at ONE 161. Of course, landing clean on the pound-for-pound best Muay Thai fighter in the world is a daunting task.

Nong-O is a master of precision striking, picking apart his opponents with relative ease. The champion expects an all-out war with Harrison, but the Thai superstar will likely keep some distance with kicks and attempt to counter-strike has ‘Hitman’ puts on the pressure.

With Harrision’s intense style and powerful hands, you can expect him to bring pressure, but in order to land a devastating shot, he’s likely going to have to eat one or two on the way in.

‘Hitman’ proved that his chin can take a licking and keep on ticking in his bout with Muangthai, but he should be cautious of tempting fate with Nong-O one too many times.

