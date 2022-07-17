Check out this crazy Liam Harrison highlight reel ahead of his showdown with Nong-O at ONE 161

With some of the hardest strikes in all of combat sports, it is no wonder why British striker Liam Harrison is a fan favorite attraction in the circle. On August 26, he’ll have the biggest fight of his career when he faces reigning bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Gaiyanghadao in the co-main event of ONE 161.

That night, ONE Championship will make its highly anticipated debut on Amazon Prime Video. Amazon currently boasts over 200 million subscribers. Those eyes will be on the biggest combat sports stage in the world when ONE 161 goes live.

Before we get to the big event, ONE Championship is giving us the opportunity to look back at some of Liam Harrison’s biggest moments under the ONE banner. On the promotion’s YouTube channel, a highlight reel of Harrison’s epic battle with Rodlek PK.Saenchai has been released with the caption:

“Before Liam Harrison challenges ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion Nong-O Gaiyanghadao at ONE 161, relive insane action from the British striking legend, featuring his brawl with Thai superstar Rodlek PK.Saenchai and more!”

Watch Harrison's highlights below:

Liam Harrison’s epic comeback nabs him $100,000 and a showdown with Nong-O Gaiyanghadao

In his most recent outing, 'Hitman' delivered one of the biggest comebacks in combat sports history against Muangthai PK.Saenchai. Early in the contest, ‘Hitman’ was dropped by a well-placed left head kick from Muangthai. Once he answered the referee’s count, he was immediately met with a vicious left that immediately dropped Harrison for a second time.

With nothing left to lose, Harrison answered the count once again and let his hands go. Against the fence, Harrison rocked Muangthai with a left and then dropped him with a right, shifting the momentum of the bout. With Muanthai back on his feet, and Harrison feeling a rush of adrenaline, ‘Hitman’ unloaded a flurry of lefts and rights that dropped his opponent once again.

Smelling blood in the water, Harrison swarmed once the Thai fighter was back on his feet, throwing everything in his arsenal. Overwhelmed, Muangthai had no choice but to cover up and hit the canvas for a third time, ending the bout via TKO.

Harrison ran circles around the cage, celebrating his absolutely epic comeback. As a result, ‘Hitman’ was gifted a rare $100,000 performance bonus and earned an opportunity to fight for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title.

