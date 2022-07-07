Liam Harrison says Nong-O is only the second-best Muay Thai fighter of his generation

Liam Harrison believes long-reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Gaiyanghadao is one of the best fighters of his generation; just not THE best.

The Brit is set to go toe-to-toe with the legendary Nak Muay in the coming months following his historic first-round win over Muangthai PK.Saenchai at ONE 156 in April.

Nong-O is often described by many as not just the best of the current crop, but of all-time. The 35-year-old is currently riding an eight-fight winning streak and has more than 250 professional victories spanning a remarkable career that's encompassed numerous world titles. But as far as Liam Harrison is concerned, there's another fighter who sits at the top of the pile, a man he's fought and lost to on three separate occasions.

Speaking on Chattin' Pony with Paddy the Baddy, Harrison said:

"From this generation of Muay Thai fighters, the two best fighters - Saenchai is obviously number one. Nong-O [Gaiyanghadao] is number two. I fought Saenchai three times, obviously didn't get the decision."

Liam Harrison certainly didn't become an eight-time world champion for lack of self-belief. And although Nong-O has looked virtually untouchable throughout his ONE tenure, 'The Hitman' says he has what it takes to knock the Thai out.

Nong-O believes he'll fold Liam Harrison

The English fighter was no doubt riding high after being awarded a $100k USD bonus for finishing Muangthai.

But Nong-O is a different kettle of fish. The last man to score a knockout against the Thai icon was Saenchai himself, and that was way back in 2010. The champion also heard Harrison's declaration that he would win by stoppage, and sent a warning of his own. He told ONEFC.com:

“Liam, I will go all out in our upcoming fight. You should prepare yourself well because I’m about to knock you out, for sure.”

Both men have fought collectively more than 400 times and boast more world titles than they can comfortably carry. Nong-O has stated that he’s a fan of the Englishman and that his skills are on a similar level.

Given their recent immense pedigree as well as their performances, this bout has all the makings of a classic.