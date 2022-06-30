Nong-O Gaiyanghadao sharpens skills with Muay Thai world champion Kwankhao Mor. Rattanabandit

Nong-O Gaiyanghadao recently linked up with a former world champion in his preparation for his next world title fight inside the circle.

The ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion trained with Kwankhao Mor. Rattanabandit at Evolve MMA, while putting in the initial work for his world title defense against Liam Harrison.

Although there’s no official word on when the fight will happen, Harrison was assured of a shot at Nong-O after his miraculous first-round knockout win over Muangthai PK.Saenchai in April this year.

Nong-O took to Instagram to share the highlights of his training session with Kwankhao at the famed Singapore-based gym.

He wrote in the caption:

“How to kill 💪🏽By master @kwankhao.8 #onechampionship #muaythai #evolvefightteam.”

Nong-O is one of the most fearsome world champions in ONE Championship, with the 35-year-old holding a perfect 8-0 record in the organization.

A multi-time Muay Thai world champion before entering ONE, Nong-O joined the promotion in 2018 and he’s since left behind a trail of pure destruction.

It was in February 2019 when Nong-O became the inaugural ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion after he scored a unanimous decision win over China’s Han Zi Hao in his home country of Thailand.

Since that fight against Han, Nong-O has successfully defended the strap five times and is now on a three-knockout win streak.

Kwankhao, meanwhile, was once one of the top strikers in the world. The 27-year-old was a Rajadamnern and Toyota world champion in his fighting career before he exchanged the gloves for pads to become a trainer.

Nong-O Gaiyanghadao expects a war against Liam Harrison

Nong-O Gaiyanghadao and Liam Harrison are not only two of the strongest strikers on the planet, but they’re also two of the most resilient.

The Thai superstar owns an astounding 262-54-10 record, while Harrison’s is at 89-24-2. Both fighters have held multiple Muay Thai world titles between them.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Nong-O said that his world title fight against Harrison is sure to be a barnburner, especially with his and Harrison’s ability to absorb and dish out punishment:

“For our world title fight, I believe that both of us will go all out. And I am sure that it will end with a knockout, either for him or me. It depends on whose weapons will hit the target first. He has heavy punches and kicks. I have them, too. Let’s see who will do better in the circle.”

