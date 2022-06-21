"Good memories with my boy" - ONE Champion Nong-O Gaiyanghadao drills Muay Thai with his son

World champion Nong-O Gaiyanghadao spent some time drilling Muay Thai with his son this Father's Day. On Instagram, the ONE titleholder shared a video of him and his son trading kicks, punches, and clinches.

"Good memories with my boy."

Nong-O Gaiyanghadao has defended his Muay Thai world title in ONE in an impressive five bouts. He is currently on a three-fight knockout win streak. Prior to becoming a titleholder in ONE, Nong-O was an impressive champion who held titles in Lumpinee Stadium, Rajadamnern Stadium, and others.

In his title run, he has defeated an impressive list of fighters such as Felipe Lobo, Rodlek P.K. Saenchaimuaythaigym, Saemapetch Fairtex, and others. These victories put Nong-O ranked among the top fighters pound-for-pound in Muay Thai.

After his last title defense, he shared in his post-fight interview how happy he was with his knockout victory.

"I feel super, super excited to compete and be back in the ring... All of my friends coming here in the stadium and cheer me on... I have more motivation to win... This is the heavuiest belt I have and also most beautiful."

His next title challenger will be British striker 'The Hitman' Liam Harrison. Harrison is coming off a first-round TKO victory against 'The Elbow Zombie' Muangthai P.K. Saenchaimuaythaigym.

Liam Harrison discusses title fight against Nong-O Gaiyanghadao

'The Hitman' Liam Harrison and Muangthai went to war against each other. It became an instant classic as the two Muay Thai fighters exchanged a total of five knockdowns in the first round. Harrison earned the victory via TKO, two performance bonuses, plus a title shot.

Nong-O Gaiyanghadao and Liam Harrison are expected to meet later this year with the ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Championship on the line. Referring to his fight against Nong-O, in an interview with ONE, Harrison said:

"I know what level of skill this man is on. I’m not an idiot, he’s one of the most skillful fighters [of all time]... I’m not going to start trying to out-technique him or run away. I’m not about that. I’m about heart, grit, hard punches, hard kicks, and just coming to entertain and look for the knockout.“And listen, if anyone could knock him out, it’s me. Nobody he has fought with punches like I do. If I land clean then anyone in 4-ounce gloves will go.”

Harrison is confident he can knockout and end the reign of world champion Nong-O Gaiyanghadao. The two are expected to fight later this year in ONE Championship.

