"Happy to show the world" - Nong-O defends title with thunderous knockout

Nong-O Gaiyanghadao defends his Muay Thai title at ONE X with authority. A blistering uppercut in round three put the Brazilian-born challenger Felipe Lobo down and he was unable to continue.

The reigning champion from Thailand controlled the fight entirely and had more precise and powerful strikes, despite having a height and reach disadvantage. He defended his ONE Muay Thai bantamweight championship by delivering a powerful uppercut in round three.

In the post-fight interview, the Thai-fighter told reporters:

"I feel super, super excited to compete and be back in the ring... All of my friends coming here in the stadium and cheer me on... I have more motivation to win."

How does the champion like his new belt?

"This is the heavuiest belt I have and also most beautiful."

He was very excited in the post-fight interview, saying:

"So happy today, thank you so much Singapore! Yes, it was part of the game plan. I am very happy because this is the first fight in like a year and a half. I'm happy to show the world I can defend my belt today. "

What's next for Nong-O? Kickboxing, MMA, Muay Thai? His answer was:

"For me, I am ready for any fighter to come my way. Either Muay Thai or kickboxing... For me currently I am not training in MMA.

Nong-O controls title fight

The Muay Thai bantamweight title fight was contested with 4oz MMA gloves. Round one of this world title fight was a closely met round with both fighters feeling out the other. Some big kicks landed for both men with Nong-O controlling the center.

Round two started with him leading the fight, landing hard kicks and closing the distance. He picked his shot and landed them with great precision. By the end of the second round, the confidence of the Thai-born fighter had grown greatly and began landing multi-strike combinations while controlling the center.

Round three opened with Brazilian-born Lobo pushing forward to try to assert dominance but Nong-O returned and landed with thunderous power, landing to the leg and head of his opponent. With one minute left in the round, he landed a thunderous uppercut to put the Brazilian down. No followup was needed and no second knockdowns were required. The uppercut was a counter to Lobo's jab. The official time is called at 2:15 of round 3 via knockout.

