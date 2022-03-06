Watch: Nong-O Gaiyanghadao showcases blistering padwork ahead of ONE Championship: X

The most dangerous fighters are the ones who don't even try to be deadly. For ONE Championship bantamweight Muay Thai champion Nong-O Gaiyanghadao, fighting is just like playing. Much like fellow Muay Thai legend Saenchai, Nong-O has a jovial side that belies his ferocity in the ring.

In a recent Instagram video posted by ONE Championship via Nong-O's page, we see the champion hitting the pads to the tune of a poppy, beat-heavy song. Though he is clearly playing around, we can still see the blistering speed and perfect technique in Nong-O's kicks. That's why he's so dangerous. His rested, playful state is already deadlier than most people in the world.

Nong-O has such a high level of technique and a firm grasp of his movement that he is effortless with his attacks. He seems to be exerting the same amount of effort to throw his debilitating kicks that others would when walking – like it's nothing.

Watch Nong-O hit pads in this Instagram video:

Nong-O Gaiyanghadao defends his ONE Championship belt at ONE: X

On March 26 at ONE: X, Nong-O will defend his bantamweight belt in the biggest event in ONE Championship history. ONE's 10-year anniversary show will be stacked with fights that could easily headline their own individual events. The card will have a projected 18-20 fights, including five title bouts, a legendary mixed rules match and numerous high-profile contests.

Across the cage from the champion will be former ONE bantamweight kickboxing titleholder Alaverdi 'Babyface Killer' Ramazanov. With the fight taking place under Muay Thai rules, Nong-O has a clear advantage when it comes to experience. He has over 300 fights in Muay Thai, while Ramazanov pales in comparison with 70.

The fight will feature glaring differences in physique and style between the two. Ramazanov is a tall and lanky brawler, while Nong-O is a compact tactician. The 'Babyface Killer' uses his long arms to swarm his opponents with straight shots, while Nong-O methodically dissects his opponents. Regardless, this fight will be one of the highlights of an already explosive card.

