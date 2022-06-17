"Blast and retract" - Nong-O Gaiyanghadao preparing for Liam Harrison

Nong-O Gaiyanghadao is training and getting ready to defend his title later this year against British Muay Thai fighter Liam Harrison. ONE Championship recently shared a video of the reigning Muay Thai bantamweight title holder on Twitter.

The clip shows the Thai champion drilling a punch combination. The caption reads:

"Blast and retract"

Nong-O Gaiyanghadao has defended his title in five bouts, including currently being on a three-fight knockout win streak.

His most recent win was a dominant knockout victory against Brazil's Felipe Lobo at ONE X. In the post-fight interview after the impressive performance, he said:

"So happy today, thank you so much Singapore! Yes, it was part of the game plan. I am very happy because this is the first fight in like a year and a half. I'm happy to show the world I can defend my belt today. "

His next title defense will be against the British fighter Liam 'The Hitman' Harrison.

Liam Harrison talks Nong-O Gaiyanghadao

Nong-O Gaiyanghadao is a dangerous fighter even for the most skilled veterans. Harrison has had a fight career spanning nearly 25 years and knows his next bout against Nong-O will be his most challenging.

Speaking to ONE, Harrison said of his next opponent:

“Everyone has always asked me, ‘Who do you wish you could have fought?’ I always said 'Nong-O,' but I thought I might not ever get the chance. Now I have. And especially now for his belt as well. So it came at a perfect time. He’s been on an eight-fight win streak in ONE. He’s defending his title and no one’s been able to touch him, but all good things come to an end, so let’s just see what happens.”

After a long career in combat sports, Liam Harrison will have the biggest fight of his life later this year when he faces ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O.

The Thai champion is ready for all title challengers and is looking to extend his win streak. On Liam Harrison's call-out, Nong-O simply responded:

"Congrats bro! I’ll see u in the circle. Let's go bro."

