"I’m about to knock you out, for sure" - Nong-O Gaiyanghadao addresses likely Liam Harrison title bout

Nong-O Gaiyanghadao is expecting a knockout win when he defends his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship against Liam Harrison next time out.

While there’s no official word yet on their upcoming match, Harrison was assured of a shot at Gaiyanghadao after his miraculous first-round knockout win over Muangthai PK.Saenchai in April this year.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Nong-O said his fight against Harrison will surely end in a knockout and he’s already picturing himself putting the challenger to sleep.

Nong-O Gaiyanghadao said:

“Liam, I will go all out in our upcoming fight. You should prepare yourself well because I’m about to knock you out, for sure.”

Both Nong-O and Harrison are more than capable of putting anyone to sleep, with the pair owning five finishes between them.

Nong-O, who’s a perfect 8-0 in ONE Championship, is on a three-knockout streak after knocking out Saemapetch Fairtex, Rodlek PK.Saenchai, and Felipe Lobo in his past three title defenses.

Harrison, meanwhile, has back-to-back knockouts against Muangthai and Mohammed Bin Mahmoud. The British striker also has arguably the greatest comeback in ONE Championship history.

After getting knocked down twice in the first round, Harrison got up as a man possessed and launched a maelstrom of strikes down Muangthai’s way. In less than a minute, ‘Hitman’ sent Muangthai to the canvas thrice to earn his title shot against Nong-O.

Nong-O said he's anticipating an all-out war against the Brit:

“For our world title fight, I believe that both of us will go all out. And I am sure that it will end with a knockout, either for him or me. It depends on whose weapons will hit the target first. He has heavy punches and kicks. I have them, too. Let’s see who will do better in the circle.”

Nong-O Gaiyanghadao has studied Harrison extensively

Nong-O Gaiyanghadao knows that there’s more to fighting than the match itself.

The Thai superstar is meticulous in his preparation against Harrison despite a fight date still to be announced.

Nong-O said he’s already studied Harrison’s tendency inside the circle and is confident that he’s pointed out the areas to watch out for when he eventually faces the British striker.

“Of course, Liam’s most dangerous weapons are punches and leg kicks. His powerful punches can knock you out in one blow. For his leg kicks, I’ve seen many of his opponents get knocked out by them. I often study his techniques and training on YouTube, and I found he is a good striker.”

