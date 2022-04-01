"I'm interested" - Nong-O Gaiyanghadao on possible hybrid rules fight vs. John Lineker

Nong-O Gaiyanghadao might be looking for a new challenge. Every day, more and more fighters are calling out John Lineker, the ONE Championship bantamweight titleholder. We can now add the bantamweight Muay Thai champion to this list.

Nong-O has said that a mixed-rules contest against the Brazilian may be a possibility. In a recent exclusive interview with Sportskeeda's Dylan Bowker, the Thai champion was asked if he was interested in Lineker. He responded:

"I'm interested if I get a chance to fight with him. I want to try it too. Of course it’s going to be challenge, but it will be fun and also I’ll be able to get more experience for my career."

This would be similar to what fans witnessed at ONE X with the mixed-rules fight between all-time MMA great Demetrious Johnson and Muay Thai champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon. The ONE X fight had a mix of Muay Thai and MMA rules.

John Lineker is best known for his knockouts, with 17 of his 35 fights ending in a KO/TKO win. He is currently on a four-fight win streak and recently won the ONE bantamweight title via knockout against the then-champion Bibiano Fernandes.

John Lineker knocks Bibiano Fernandes out cold to win the ONE Championship bantamweight title.

John Lineker knocks Bibiano Fernandes out cold to win the ONE Championship bantamweight title.

Also at ONE X, Nong-O successfully defended his title with a booming uppercut knockout of Felipe Lobo. However, he said he wants more.

Nong-O not impressed with himself

Felipe Lobo, the Muay Thai contender from Brazil, had an opportunity at ONE X to prove that he was championship material. Instead, the Thai fighter gave a highlight performance and completely shut down Lobo.

He outpointed the title challenger, landed harder and better shots, and stayed technical and in control the entire fight. He ended the fight with a brutal uppercut.

However, the 35-year-old revealed during the same interview with Sportskeeda that he was not happy with his performance at ONE's 10-year anniversary event:

"I proud of myself. Thank you for giving me the opportunity. Although I’m not satisfied with performance on my the latest fight but I still proud to fight on the world stage and specially in the 10th anniversary event like ONE X. Thank you!"

Mixed-rules bouts premiered in ONE Championship at its ONE X event on March 26. It was definitely a success because more and more fighters are expressing interest. Instead of facing a top contender in his discipline, Nong-O might be seeking more in a new challenge.

