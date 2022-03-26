"I would love to do that" - Nong-O Gaiyanghadao open to a mixed-rules bout after ONE X

It was just another day at the office for dominant ONE bantamweight Muay Thai champion Nong-O Gaiyanghadao at ONE X. Considered one of the very best Muay Thai fighters of this generation, Nong-O put on a clinic against his Brazilian challenger, Felipe Lobo. Nong-O sent Lobo's consciousness into orbit with a nifty uppercut straight through his guard.

Watch Nong-O's spectacular KO below:

Now that he has defended his belt for a fifth straight time, Nong-O is running out of worthy challengers to his throne. With his fellow Muay Thai living legend Rodtang Jitmuangnon venturing into new ground with a mixed-rules bout against Demetrious Johnson, Nong-O was asked if he would be interested in doing the same.

Speaking through a translator in a post-fight interview with Sportskeeda MMA after his ONE X bout, Nong-O expressed his thoughts:

"Yes, definitely, if Chatri [Sityodtong] gives me a shot, I would love to do that."

Though he doesn't have a particular MMA fighter in mind that he wants to fight, Nong-O did state how he thinks he would fare in a mixed-rules bout:

"Well, I will say that, to the mixed rules, in any bout that I competed , if it’s Muay Thai, I would have a benefit 'cause I’m a striker. But if you talk about MMA, as a whole fight, you know, because I’m a striker and MMA has grappling, for me I’m not really focused on training in MMA yet. But in the future, if I know in advance, I’d probably have time to do that."

No matter how much success he's had in Muay Thai, the dominant bantamweight champion remains humble. He understands that MMA is a different sport, and he needs to allot time to get to know its nuances before trying it out.

Nong-O Gaiyanghadao starches Felipe Lobo inside three rounds at ONE X

In a fight that looked like a cat toying with a mouse, Nong-O Gaiyanghadao showed that he is levels above everyone in his division. Against the very game and dangerous Felipe Lobo, Nong-O showed his genius-level grasp of the fundamentals.

By the second round of the ONE X fight, the Thai superstar was in an absolute flowing state as he seemingly saw everything Lobo threw from a mile away. Methodically picking apart the Brazilian, Nong-O also saw his openings a few steps ahead of his opponent.

After achieving some success with his right uppercut earlier, Nong-O saw an opportunity to throw it right between Lobo's guard. It was as surgical as they come. Lobo seemingly didn't see the blow coming from underneath his guard and it sent him straight to the shadow realm. It was one of the cleanest performances at ONE X.

