Liam Harrison posts interesting video clip of his knockout win against Muangthai

Earlier this year, Liam Harrison had one of the greatest fights in the history of Muay Thai. He faced off against Muangthai PK.Saenchai and was knocked down multiple times before making a comeback, scoring three consecutive knockdowns of his own to win the fight.

On Instagram, the British striker recently shared a meme that included clips of the fight:

"Prob won’t see a better or more appropriate edit than this today #callanambulance #butnotforme"

The video shows the Thai-born striker rapidly sending 'The Hitman' to the canvas twice, followed by the meme, "call an ambulance, but not for me." It then shows Harrison winning the fight by scoring three knockdowns in a row, which is an automatic technical knockout win under the ONE Super Series ruleset.

Regarding the war he had against Muangthai, Harrison talked about his attitude in his post-fight interview at ONE 156.

"It woke me up, to be fair. I was still trying to work him out. And I thought, 'Right, I've got nothing to lose here now, I've got to go for it.' I'm like a lion, if you injure a lion, they're more dangerous and that's what I'm like. If I get hurt in a fight, you won't see me back off. I will stand and I will fight until he goes down or I go down."

This Muay Thai war which had five total knockdowns, did not even last a whole round. The action was so intense and Harrison’s performance was so impressive that it earned him two performance bonuses and a world title shot against reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Gaiyanghadao.

Liam Harrison talks world champion Nong-O

Nong-O has had an impressive world title run in his time in the circle, winning six bouts in a row. Additionally, his three most recent world title defenses were won via knockout.

Next, the Thai-born striking legend looks to defend his belt against 'The Hitman' Liam Harrison, who is fresh off of his victory against Muangthai. Harrison recently discussed his mindset going into a title bout against such an esteemed opponent.

Speaking to ONE, he said:

“I’m going to fight Liam Harrison style because that’s what got me to where I am today. I’m not going to start trying to out-technique him or run away. I’m not about that. I’m about heart, grit, hard punches, hard kicks, and just coming to entertain and look for the knockout. And listen, if anyone could knock him out, it’s me. Nobody he has fought with punches like I do. If I land clean then anyone in 4-ounce gloves will go.”

Liam Harrison and Nong-O Gaiyanghadao are expected to meet for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title later this year. The fight is not officially booked yet, but is expected to be announced soon.

