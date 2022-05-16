"Let's bring ONE to the UK" - Jonathan Haggerty joins compatriots looking to get ONE Championship to the United Kingdom 

British fighter Jonathan Haggerty is gearing up for his ONE 157 Muay Thai fight, which will take place on May 20 in Singapore. He will be fighting in the ONE Muay Thai Flyweight Grand Prix against Brazilian Walter Goncalves.

Haggerty sat down for an interview with Tim Wheaton of Calf Kick Sports to discuss his next fight, among other topics. Regarding ONE Championship potentially bringing the circle to the United Kingdom, here is what he said:

"One hundred percent, that's the goal. Let's bring ONE to the UK and show the fans that the UK Muay Thai absolutely up there and smashing it."

This sentiment echoes what other UK-based fighters have been saying. England's Liam Harrison told SCMP MMA:

“If I win the fight, I get the belt, I’d like to defend it in the UK. I talked to Chatri [Sityodtong] about this and I said, ‘You need an excuse to bring ONE Championship to England, let me be that excuse. If I win that title let’s go fill out an arena in the UK.’”

English fighter Jacob Smith, who, like Haggerty, is competing at ONE 157, has also previously suggested that there are enough UK-based ONE fighters to warrant a card in the region.

ONE Championship has many notable great fighters based out of the United Kingdom, including Liam Harrison, Iman Barlow, Jacob Smith, and Jonathan Haggerty, among others.

So, could ONE Championship host an event in the UK soon? The fighters would certainly love it.

Jonathan Haggerty and the Muay Thai Grand Prix

'The General' Jonathan Haggerty will face Brazilian striker Goncalves in the opening round of the ONE Muay Thai Flyweight Grand Prix. This tournament kicks off at ONE 157 on May 20.

If Haggerty gets past his first fight, he will face the winner of the bout between Muay Thai champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Jacob Smith in the next round.

Haggerty is a former titleholder in ONE Championship. The belt was taken away from him by the great Rodtang. The two have fought twice in Muay Thai, with Rodtang taking the victory on both occasions.

Haggerty may well end up facing Rodtang for a third time, and he wants to secure a win over the legend. The two fighters have previously agreed to a trilogy in either Muay Thai or MMA.

Haggerty said he'll compete against Rodtang in any sport:

"Anything really. Swimming I like a bit of. Also I want to have a race with him, a running race, I think I'll smoke him. Yeah, anything really, but I need to get that win in the ring first."

