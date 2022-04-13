"I'll let Jonathan choose" - Rodtang Jitmuangnon fine fighting Jonathan Haggerty under any rules

Rodtang Jitmuangnon doesn't mind fighting in MMA or Muay Thai. The Thai-born champion just likes to fight. Following his mixed-rules bout against Demetrious Johnson at ONE X, Rodtang is willing to take on all fighters of all styles.

A third match with England's Jonathan Haggerty is looking increasingly likely. The two have previously fought with a ONE Championship title on the line. Both of these matches were won by 'The Iron Man' from Thailand.

Now, Haggerty is working his way back into title contention. However, 'The General' has also hinted for some time now that a move to MMA may be on its way. This doesn't mean a third fight with Rodtang is off. The Muai Thai phemom is willing to take on his rival under any rules.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, the Thai champion had this to say:

"Like I said, I am always ready for every contender. And, I’m fine with any rule. I’ll let Jonathan choose."

Previously, the two met in Muay Thai. Now, a mixed-rules contest or an MMA match might be in play. The 24-year-old isn't concerned:

"And, if he said he was superior than me in MMA rules, I don’t care about his MMA background. Muay Thai or MMA, I think I can find a way to finish him, one way or another."

Rodtang Jitmuangnon trilogy, MMA, or both - What's next for Jonathan Haggerty?

For Jonathan Haggerty, it seems like a move to MMA is near. The Muay Thai striker has been teasing ONE Championship fans for quite some time now. On the potential transition to mixed martial arts, the Englishman had this to say in an interview with ONE Championship last month:

“As soon as I get back in the gym, I’m jumping straight on MMA training and I’m waiting for that phone call. Like I said, I think I would be a tougher fight for Demetrious Johnson [than Rodtang], in all God’s honest truth. I’m just more athletic, so we’ll see what happens.”

That said, a trilogy with 'The Iron Man' may also be approaching. The Thai-born champion said earlier this year in an interview with ONE that he wants that third bout against Haggerty, despite winning the first two fights:

"Of course, as I see his improvement I even [have] hunger to rematch with him again."

After two title shots against ONE's Muay Thai flyweight champion, Haggerty took his legendary toughness right back into the circle. He fought three more bouts in Muay Thai and won all of them, defeating skilled opponents such as Taiki Naito, Arthur Meyer, and Mongkolpetch Petchyindee.

It seems Haggerty and Rodtang are destined to face one another, whether that be for a Muay Thai title or in MMA.

