"I'm a toughter fight for DJ than Rodtang" - Jonathan Haggerty wants to transition into MMA in 2022

Jonathan Haggerty watched how Demetrious Johnson picked up the victory against Rodtang Jitmuangnon at ONE X. He believes he’d do a better job than his old Muay Thai nemesis.

Johnson and Rodtang featured in a special-rules match at ONE Championship’s 10-year anniversary show. The mixed martial arts icon picked up the submission win in the second round.

ONE Super Series Muay Thai rules were implemented in the first and third rounds of the fight while the second and fourth rounds were under ONE Championship’s global martial arts rule set.

The fight lasted just 2:13 into the second when Johnson put Rodtang to sleep with a rear-naked choke.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Haggerty claimed to have the MMA fundamentals to make him a better challenge for Johnson than Rodtang.

After his victory over Mongkolpetch last month, the English Muay Thai fighter said:

“As soon as I get back in the gym, I’m jumping straight on MMA training and I’m waiting for that phone call. Like I said, I think I would be a tougher fight for Demetrious Johnson [than Rodtang is], in all God’s honest truth. I’m just more athletic, so we’ll see what happens.”

Haggerty also called out Johnson through his Instagram.

“Congratulations on the win champ. @onechampionship let’s get this show on the road.”

Haggerty and Rodtang met twice in 2019 and 2020, with the Thai superstar winning the two exciting meetings.

Jonathan Haggerty is not a newcomer to MMA

Unlike Rodtang, who’s primarily a Muay Thai artist, Jonathan Haggerty grew up with MMA already in his household.

Haggerty’s father Jon was a professional MMA fighter in the United Kingdom. This close proximity to the sport meant that ‘The General’ got to train the basic skills needed to compete in the discipline.

The No.1 contender for Rodtang’s ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title added that he’ll likely dabble in MMA. The only question that remains is when he’ll exactly make the jump.

He further told ONE:

“I’m a born fighter. My dad’s got his own MMA gym, and I’ve grown up around MMA fighters. I’ve been doing the basics for years. I’d love to do an MMA fight. I did always say MMA would be the final goal. I will definitely be moving into MMA. It may be this year. I’m excited. I’ve always wanted to do MMA. I’m excited for that.”

Edited by Harvey Leonard