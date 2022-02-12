Rodtang Jitmuangnon fires slight jab at Jonathan Haggerty while congratulating former rival on his victory at ONE: Bad Blood

Jonathan Haggerty may have just put in three intense rounds against Mongkolpetch Petchyindee, but already, former adversary Rodtang Jitmuangnon couldn’t help but fire a slight jab at the former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion.

Jonathan Haggerty went to war with Mongkolpetch and earned a unanimous decision win at ONE: Bad Blood on Friday, February 11.

In a recent Instagram post, Rodtang posted a photo of Jonathan Haggerty with Mongkolpetch, penning a congratulatory message. He wrote:

“Another great performance by the guy who I've already beaten twice. @jhaggerty_”

Rodtang is obviously alluding to the fact that he has faced and beaten Haggerty on two separate occasions in the Circle.

The pair first met at ONE: Dawn of Heroes in August 2019. Haggerty was then reigning ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion after having just defeated Thai legend Sam-A Gaiyanghadao for the belt the previous fight. Rodtang went the distance with Haggerty and earned a unanimous decision, as well as the world title, for his efforts.

The two met again in a January 2020 rematch, with Rodtang putting together a stunning third-round technical knockout victory to erase all doubt.

Jonathan Haggerty says he's on good terms with Rodtang

Despite their intense rivalry, Jonathan Haggerty maintains that he and ‘The Iron Man’ are on good terms and carry a level of respect for each other as competitors.

In his post-event interview at ONE: Bad Blood, Haggerty talked about his relationship with Rodtang.

“Me and Rodtang [Jitmuangnon] have got that mutual respect now, but everytime we do meet in the cage, obviously the respect will go out the window and we’ll throw it down as hard as we can. But yeah man, thank you for watching, Rodtang. Make sure you’re ready.”

Haggerty also went into how Mongkolpetch said experience was going to be a factor in their fight, to which the Englishman quickly refuted.

“It does seem surreal but I’ve been fighting the top Thais now since I’ve had like 13 fights, you know. It’s written in the stars. I’m made for this, I’m born for this. It just goes to show, it doesn’t matter about experience. I know he kept banging on about experience, they all do. They always said I haven’t got the experience, until I hit them and they feel the power.”

Rodtang is set to face Demetrious Johnson at ONE X on March 26 in a special rules super-fight featuring alternating Muay Thai and MMA rounds. Haggerty says he will be ready to fight the winner.

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by Harvey Leonard