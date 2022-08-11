“I’ll stop his momentum” - Nong-O Gaiyanghadao warns Liam Harrison he’s coming to spoil the party

Nong-O Gaiyanghadao is yet to taste defeat inside the ONE circle. The reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion will look to keep that statistic alive when he meets No. 5 ranked contender Liam ‘Hitman’ Harrison with gold on the line at ONE on Prime Video 1.

Harrison will enter the contest with a ton of momentum, including a five-fight win streak, with three victories coming by way of knockout. Of course, the win that secured the Englishman a majority of the attention is his epic come-from-behind victory against Muangthai PK.Saenchai at ONE 156 in April.

Suffering two early knockdowns, ‘Hitman’ stormed back with a vengeance. Overwhelming Saenchai with a flurry of strikes, Harrison dropped ‘Elbow Zombie’ three times, scoring a TKO in the first round.

Speaking to ONE Championship, Nong-O Gaiyanghadao was asked about Harrison’s recent string of victories and the momentum he will bring into their world title clash on August 26.

“Yes, he really has a good momentum now. He is now riding on a multi-fight winning streak. He is completely filled with confidence. But throughout his winning streak, he has never fought a true Muay Thai fighter like me before. And this time, he will find out what the real challenge is. I don't care how much momentum he built. I'm not afraid of him at all. I’ll stop his momentum.“

Nong-O Gaiyanghadao and Liam Harrison promise bloodshed and a knockout in their world title showdown

Nong-O Gaiyanghadao and Liam Harrison are two elite strikers with innovative offensive techniques and scary knockout power. Heading into the bout, both fighters have promised bloodshed and a guaranteed knockout in the ONE on Prime Video 1 co-main event.

Speaking to ONE Championship, Nong-O wasn’t willing to commit to a knockout but promised fans a "bloody war" when the two go at it:

“I just want everyone to wait and see if there will be any bloodshed or a knockout in this upcoming fight. And, I am sure it will definitely be a bloody war.”

On the other hand, Harrison displayed confidence in his skills and believes that if he lands clean, Nong-O will go to sleep and a new world champion will be crowned:

“I’m going to fight Liam Harrison style because that’s what got me to where I am today. I’m not going to start trying to out-technique him or run away. I’m not about that. I’m about heart, grit, hard punches, hard kicks, and just coming to entertain and look for the knockout. And listen, if anyone could knock him out, it’s me. Nobody he has fought with punches like I do. If I land clean then anyone in 4-ounce gloves will go.”

