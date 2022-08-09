“It will definitely be a bloody war” - Nong-O Gaiyanghadao promises all-action skirmish with Liam Harrison

Nong-O Gaiyanghadao is determined to defend his ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Championship against Liam Harrison with a knockout finish. The Muay Thai bantamweight king is discussing bloodshed and KO's ahead of his striking showdown.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Nong-O is excited about the upcoming fight and said:

“I just want everyone to wait and see if there will be any bloodshed or a knockout in this upcoming fight. And, I am sure it will definitely be a bloody war.”

Spine-chilling words from the decorated Muay Thai fighter. After over 260 professional career victories and multiple world titles, Nong-O Gaiyanghadao is still motivated and determined to put on a great fight for fans.

His August 26 dance partner will be 'The Hitman' Liam Harrison. The 36-year-old British striker has earned a reputation for being one of the most exciting fighters in combat sports.

The two veteran Muay Thai strikers are booked to face off at Prime Video 1: Moraes vs. Johnson II, which broadcasts live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium and airs on US primetime via Amazon Prime Video on August 26.

While the ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion Nong-O is threatening bloodshed and knockouts, his rival, Liam Harrison, is matching the same energy.

Speaking to ONE Championship in an interview, the British striker said that he will fight in the same exciting style that he is known for. Harrison explained:

“I’m going to fight Liam Harrison style because that’s what got me to where I am today. I’m not going to start trying to out-technique him or run away. I’m not about that. I’m about heart, grit, hard punches, hard kicks, and just coming to entertain and look for the knockout. And listen, if anyone could knock him out, it’s me. Nobody he has fought with punches like I do. If I land clean then anyone in 4-ounce gloves will go.”

In response, the ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion reiterated that he is seeking blood in this matchup. While speaking to ONE, Nong-O Gaiyanghadao said:

“Don’t mistake my kindness for weakness. Once the cage is locked, there is no escape. I’m coming for blood.”

These two fighters will both be seeking a knockout victory in what is destined to be a highly exciting matchup. The two skilled fighters will have their showdown on Amazon Prime Video on August 26 in US primetime.

