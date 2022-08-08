Can Liam Harrison survive Nong-O Gaiyanghadao’s body kicks?

On August 26, reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Gaiyanghadao will return to the circle to defend his title against No. 5-ranked contender Liam ‘Hitman’ Harrison.

Unbeaten in ONE Championship, Nong-O hopes to keep the streak alive against the Bad Company product, who earned his world title opportunity with one of the greatest come-from-behind wins in combat sports history. Both fighters step into the contest as two of the sport’s elite strikers for a matchup that is sure to bring fireworks.

Ahead of the contest, ONE Championship highlighted Nong-O’s devastating kicks in a recent post on Instagram, as seen below:

“These kicks are HEAVY 🦵 Nong-O Gaiyanghadao defends his ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Title against Liam Harrison on August 26 at ONE on Prime Video 1! 🔥 @nongogaiyanghadao”

Arguably his best weapon, Nong-O Gaiyanghadao’s kicks are sure to play a big role in the ONE on Prime Video 1 co-main event. With Harrison’s reputation as a high-octane striker that pushes the pace, Nong-O will likely utilize kicks to keep ‘Hitman’ at bay and slow down the British challenger should the fight move into the later rounds.

Perhaps the best example of Nong-O’s immense kicking power was his fight with Hiroaki Suzuki at ONE: Warriors of Light. Landing over 50 kicks over the course of the fight, Suzuki was in noticeable pain and sported some nasty bruising following the five-round contest.

Nong-O Gaiyanghadao plans to put on a show for North American fans as ONE debuts on Amazon Prime Video

With ONE Championship’s debut on the Amazon Prime Video streaming service on August 26, stars such as Nong-O Gaiyanghadao will look to make a big first impression on the potential 200 million subscribers that could be tuning into the event.

Speaking to the promotion, Nong-O shared his intention to knock Liam Harrison out in their highly-anticipated showdown, giving the American fans a show in the process.

“I want to win by knockout in front of the American combat sports fans. I’ll try to knock Liam Harrison out and stay at the top.”

The reigning bantamweight Muay Thai world champion has all the skills needed to retain his world title at ONE on Prime Video 1, but Harrison could prove to be a tough outing.

The last time we saw ‘Hitman’ in action, it was in a jaw-dropping comeback against Muangthai PK.Saenchai at ONE 156. Knocked down twice in the first round, Harrison stormed back, dropping Saenchai three times to score a TKO win and earning his chance to meet Nong-O for the bantamweight crown.

