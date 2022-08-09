“I’ll try to knock Liam Harrison out” - Nong-O Gaiyanghadao wants to put on a show for American fans on Prime Video

ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Gaiyanghadao will make his US primetime debut at ONE on Prime Video 1: Moraes vs. Johnson II. The event will kickstart ONE's historic 5-year deal with online streaming service Amazon Prime Video.

Needless to say, the historic card will showcase the best of the best on ONE Championship, including Nong-O. Apart from the headlining bout between ONE flyweight world champion Adriano Moraes and Demetrious Johnson, Nong-O will be defending his belt for a sixth straight time.

Nong-O Gaiyanghadao will defend his bantamweight world title against the calculated brawler Liam 'The Hitman' Harrison.

Speaking to ONE on what he intends to do in his US prime time debut, Nong-O said:

“I am very excited to show my skills to the American [fans] and hundreds of millions of viewers. I will do my best to live up to my fans’ expectations.”

The Sakon Nakon native further expounds:

“I want to win by knockout in front of the American combat sports fans. I’ll try to knock Liam Harrison out and stay at the top.”

Even when the Muay Thai master speaks of knocking his opponent out, it still comes across as humble and respectful. He never wished his opponents ill or said any disparaging words. He merely wants to put on a show for the fans.

This is why Nong-O Gaiyanghadao is considered one of the last few masters of Muay Thai today. His wisdom and humility perfectly match his genius inside the Circle.

Liam Harrison believes that Nong-O Gaiyanghadao is the second greatest Muay Thai fighter of his generation

It's not just Nong-O who exemplifies humility and respect. His August 26 opponent, Liam Harrison, firmly believes that the ONE Muay Thai world champion is one of the greatest of his generation. To be exact, he considers the Thai the second greatest.

Speaking on Chattin' Pony with Paddy the Baddy, 'The Hitman' said:

"From this generation of Muay Thai fighters, the two best fighters - Saenchai is obviously number one. Nong-O [Gaiyanghadao] is number two. I fought Saenchai three times, obviously didn't get the decision."

Harrison is no slouch. 'The Hitman' is a multi-time world champion and has faced and beaten some of the best in the sport. For him to say that Nong-O is one of the two greatest fighters of his generation means he is not having any delusions in this fight. He will definitely do his homework and come August 26, we might see the best Liam Harrison inside the Circle yet.

