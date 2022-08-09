How to watch ONE on Prime Video 1: Moraes vs Johnson II on August 26

On August 26, ONE Championship will break new ground on ONE on Prime Video 1. The Singapore-based martial arts organization will make its much-awaited debut in US prime time.

ONE on Prime Video 1: Moraes vs. Johnson II will mark the beginning of ONE's landmark deal with online streaming giant Amazon Prime Video.

Needless to say, this event will feature some of the brightest stars on ONE Championship's stacked roster. The headlining bout will be perhaps the most anticipated rematch in MMA today as ONE flyweight world champion Adriano Moraes faces Demetrious Johnson, the man whom most people consider one of the best of his generation.

Last year, Moraes famously shook the foundations of the MMA world when he became the first man to knock out 'Mighty Mouse'. On August 26, we'll get the chance to watch the two kings run it back.

In the co-main event, ONE's most dominant Super Series world champion Nong-O Gaiyanghadao will defend his bantamweight throne against the unpredictable and wily Liam 'The Hitman' Harrison. This tactician vs. brawler affair will surely satisfy all fans of the sport.

On how to watch ONE on Prime Video 1 in your local area, check out the information below.

How to watch ONE on Prime Video 1: Moraes vs. Johnson II in your local area

United States & Canada

The lead card will be broadcast live on Prime Video at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Friday, August 26.

The main card will follow on Prime Video at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT.

* This event is included with your Amazon Prime membership: http://amazon.com/onechampionship.

Global

The event, which is being called ONE Fight Night 1 outside of North America, will be broadcast live to more than 150 countries and fans can watch via television, tablet, computer, or mobile device.

The full event stream will be available on watch.onefc.com beginning with the lead card at 8 a.m. Singapore Standard Time (SGT) on Saturday, August 27.

The lead card will be streamed on ONE Championship’s Facebook page and YouTube channel at 8 a.m. SGT.

*** Note: Those living in the United States, Canada, India, Japan, New Zealand, Korea, and Italy won’t be able to watch the event through the above mediums.

India

The lead card will be broadcast live on Disney+ Hotstar at 5:30 a.m. India Standard Time (IST) on Saturday, August 27.

The main card will follow on Disney+ Hotstar at 7:30 a.m. IST.

Indonesia

The lead card will be broadcast live on NETVERSE, Vidio.com, Kaskus TV, and MAXstream at 7 a.m. Western Indonesia Time (WIB) on Saturday, August 27.

The main card will follow on NETVERSE, Vidio.com, Kaskus TV, and MAXstream at 9 a.m. WIB.

Also, NET TV will air a same-day delay at 10:30 p.m. WIB.

Japan

The lead card will be broadcast live on Abema at 9 a.m. Japan Standard Time (JST) on Saturday, August 27.

The main card will follow on Abema at 11 a.m. JST.

For more information on how to watch ONE on Prime Video 1: Moraes vs. Johnson II in your local vicinity, click here.

