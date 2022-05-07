"Could not ask for a bigger, more powerful partner" - Chatri Sityodtong on ONE Championship's Amazon Prime deal

ONE Championship CEO and entrepreneur Chatri Sityodtong recently sat with Brazilian MMA channel MMA Hoje. The Thai promoter talked about his many partnerships, both professional and personal.

One of which was his long-running friendship with jiu-jitsu legend and MMA pioneer Renzo Gracie, who was also present in the interview.

In the interview, Sityodtong also touched on ONE Championship's most recent partnership with media giant Amazon Prime Video. ONE recently inked a five-year deal that will allow the streaming platform to broadcast 12 of their live events every year.

Elaborating more on the historic partnership, Sityodtong had this to say:

"So this marks the real official entry into America for ONE. With Amazon [Prime Video], it's a five-year deal. Amazon Prime has 200 million subscribers. It is one of the world's largest broadcasters. I hope people understand that NFL [National Football league] on Amazon Prime does bigger numbers than NFL on Fox Sports. And when we were on our road show, talking to major broadasters, we did get an offer from a few different broadcasters and we ended with Amazon because Amazon is the future of broadcasting."

Sityodtong further expressed what he thinks the partnership with Amazon could do for the promotion's brand in front of an American audience:

"If you just look at what they've done with the NFL, and they really want to get into combat sports... We have the best in the world in every discipline. World championship fights. And I think Americans will have their minds blown. We could not ask for a bigger, more powerful partner than Amazon, who's truly, really gonna invest behind ONE."

Watch the full interview here:

ONE Championship's partnersip with Amazon Prime Video gets advertised on Nasdaq Tower in Times Square

To announce the monumental deal between ONE Championship and Amazon Prime, a massive advertisement was displayed on the famous Nasdaq Tower in Times Square, Manhattan, New York City.

ONE Championship posted it on their Instagram:

This was a big moment for ONE, announcing their official entry into the US market. Nasdaq Towers is perhaps the most iconic building in NYC's financial district. The 8-storey structure houses one of the biggest stock exchanges in the world and has been featured in many forms of media across the years.

The building famously has an LED video display that flashes market quotes, important financial news, and notable advertisements. Having your brand appear on the Nasdaq Towers screen means you've become a major mover in your industry. ONE is truly going places now.

