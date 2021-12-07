5 greatest ONE Championship Super Series champions

ONE Championship Super Series has effectively changed the landscape of global martial arts. Ever since its inception in 2018, ONE Super Series has become the home of the greatest strikers in the world.

From Muay Thai legends to kickboxing icons, the all-striking leg of ONE Championship has built quite the roster of world-class talent. When you put great fighters against each other, you'll get the highest level of sophisticated striking on the planet.

Just look at the beautiful highlights of this ONE Championship Super Series fight between Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat and Azwan Che Wil:

With its roster filled with fighters with records going upwards of 300 fights, the caliber of champions in ONE Super Series is legendary. Staying on top of the mountain while such dangerous adversaries try to take your spot is a task reserved for the few. Today we list 5 of the greatest champions in ONE Super Series.

#5. Regian Eersel - ONE Championship lightweight kickboxing champion

Fresh off his win over Islam Murtazaev at ONE: Winter Warriors, ONE Championship lightweight kickboxing king Regian 'The Immortal' Eersel looks to have a tight grip on the throne.

The Surinamese-Dutch technician has been undefeated in his run at ONE Super Series, winning the belt in just his third fight. Eersel broke into ONE championship with two straight dominant wins before dismantling Dutch kickboxing legend Nieky 'The Natural' Holzken to win gold.

'The Immortal' then beat Holzken again in a rematch followed by the absolute destruction of No.2-ranked Mustapha 'Dynamite' Haida.

Eersel uses his length and lethal combinations to methodically decimate his opponents. 'The Immortal' can be compared to a long-distance marathoner. He doesn't go for sudden knockouts or aggressively swarm his opponents. Instead, Eersel increases the pressure as the match goes on, almost cunningly drowning his opponents without them knowing it.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Harvey Leonard