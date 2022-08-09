Like bantamweight Muay Thai king Nong-O Gaiyanghadao, challenger Liam Harrison is also a master technician

ONE Championship's resident Muay Thai brawler Liam Harrison might look like a wild man in his fights, but in truth, he is a highly technical and cerebral fighter. 'The Hitman' regularly teaches at his home gym in Leeds, England, and in various seminars he conducts around the world.

In a recent video posted to ONE Championship's Instagram page, Harrison is shown demonstrating a few slick Muay Thai combinations to his class.

Here's the video:

"Hitman" has some tricks up his sleeve 💪 Will Liam Harrison become the first man to defeat bantamweight Muay Thai king Nong-O Gaiyanghadao in the ONE Circle on August 26? @liambadco"

Harrison will be challenging for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title against perhaps the most technically sound fighter in the sport today: Nong-O Gaiyanghadao. The bout will serve as the co-main event of ONE on Prime Video 1: Moraes vs. Johnson II.

It will be interesting to see how Harrison's brand of calculated chaos meshes with the technical mastery of the great Nong-O.

Fans just need to wait until August 26 to find out.

Nong-O explains what makes fighters like Liam Harrison different from Thai fighters

ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Gaiyanghadao has tremendous respect for all of his opponents, including his next challenger, Liam Harrison. This doesn't mean, however, that he doesn't understand their game enough to identify their tendencies.

This is what makes Nong-O such a master. His experience and mastery of the art allowed him to separate the kinds of fighters inside the ring with him.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Nong-O explained what separates foreign fighters like Harrison from traditional Thai fighters like him.

Nong-O said:

"Foreign fighters have unpredictable game plans which are not commonly used by Thai fighters. However, Thai fighters have a better understanding of rhythm and timing."

The world champion's assessment is quite accurate. Harrison, although technical himself, can flip the switch at any moment and turn into a complete brawler. This is what makes the Englishman so unpredictable.

Nong-O, on the other hand, is always sticking to his perfect fundamentals. He uses his impeccable sense of timing and rhythm to pick his opponents apart.

Stay tuned on August 26 to see which style proves superior when these two collide inside the circle.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by kennedyking2016