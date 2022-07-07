Watch: Nong-O Gaiyanghadao highlight reel KO shows scary power in right hand

You don't want to be on the wrong end of ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Gaiyanghadao's right hand. It doesn't matter if it's a piston-like right cross, a sneaky uppercut or a downwards elbow, once the Thai legend lands, your night can end early.

In an Instagram video posted by Nong-O, the Thai reminded everyone that he might very well be the best Muay Thai world champion in the world today. He doesn't just have power, he has precision, accuracy and technique.

Here's the Instagram post:

"I am waiting to see you 😎"

Check out the Instagram post below:

The words in the caption are quite chilling, considering the content of the video. Perhaps it was directed at the champion's next challenger, Liam Harrison. As far as messages go, it doesn't get any more menacingly subtle than that.

Nong-O Gaiyanghadao's knockout of Saemapetch, Rodlek and Felipe Lobo were all caused by his earth-rattling right hand. It's crazy accurate, swift and powerful. It's enough to strike fear in anyone's heart. We're not even didscussing his other weapons. Nong-O has power in every limb.

Nong-O Gaiyanghadao looking forward to defending his world title against Liam Harrison

Powerful tactician Nong-O Gaiyanghadao will defend his world title against powerful brawler Liam Harrison. As far as styles go, this clash will surely be epic. In boxing, there's an old adage that says, "brawl a boxer and box a brawler". Both styles are the kryptonite of the other. This fight will boil down to who can impose his game better.

After Liam Harrison had one of the craziest Muay Thai fights in history against Muangthai PK.Saenchai at ONE 156, was awarded a bonus of $100,000 and a title shot against the division's champion Nong-O.

To this, the champion replied in an Instagram post:

"Congrats bro! I’ll see u in the circle. Let's go bro🥊🥊 @liambadco @yodchatri @onechampionship"

There's a lot of respect between the two but make no mistake, these warriors will put that respect aside once they enter the circle. It's a classic Muay Femur (tactician) vs. Muay Bouk (aggressor). Harrison will come in with guns blazing from all angles while Nong-O will bring out his surgical striking to pick his opponent apart.

If you're a fan of high-level striking, this bout is something you shouldn't miss.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far