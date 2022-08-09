Check out how Nong-O Gaiyanghadao uses his kicks to brutalize his opponents

Left, right, punches, or kicks, Nong-O Gaiyanghadao packs power in every strike he throws.

That legendary skill set will be on full display when Nong-O battles Liam Harrison with the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title on the line. The two square off in the co-main event of ONE on Prime Video 1: Moraes vs. Johnson II, which broadcasts live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Friday, August 26th on US primetime via Prime Video.

But before the Thai-born striking legend returns to the ONE circle, ONE Championship relived the moment he faced Japan's Hiroaki Suzuki, and Nong-O put his full kicking power on display.

The promotion shared this fight on YouTube for fight fans to enjoy:

"DAMAGING KICKS 😱 Nong-O Gaiyanghadao DEMOLISHES Hiroaki Suzuki ... Before bantamweight Muay Thai king Nong-O Gaiyanghadao defends his throne against British striking superstar Liam Harrison at ONE on Prime Video 1 on August 26, relive the legend's masterful display against Japanese beast Hiroaki Suzuki in 2019!"

Watch Nong-O's highlight reel below:

In this fight, Nong-O showed tremendous power and accuracy in his striking. Because it was a southpaw versus orthodox matchup, he had the open side to strike in. The extra distance through the open side allowed for more space to kick with more power, and Nong-O took the opportunity.

The outside roundhouse kick from the bantamweight was continuously landing with thunderous authority whether it was aiming for Suzuki's body or legs. Visible bruising began to appear on the body of the Japanese-born athlete as early as round two. Throughout the entire fight, Nong-O was able to show off his entire arsenal of kicks en route to a unanimous decision victory.

Including this bout, the Muay Thai striker has defended his ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Title on five separate occasions. His next fight, against Liam Harrison, is expected to be an absolute barnburner.

Nong-O Gaiyanghadao discusses Liam Harrison

'The Hitman' Liam Harrison is a British Muay Thai striker who has earned a reputation for being one of the most exciting fighters in combat sports. He will look to dethrone the bantamweight king Nong-O on August 26.

In an interview with ONE, the Thai-born athlete admitted that he likes Harrison however will be aiming for a knockout nonetheless. Nong-O explained:

“It might seem ridiculous to say that my favorite Muay Thai fighter and kickboxer is Liam Harrison, my next challenger. I’ve been following him for quite a long time. I love his style. His fights are always exciting and fun to watch. For our World Title fight, I believe that both of us will go all out. And I am sure that it will end with a knockout, either for him or me.”

Fans can watch the ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion showdown on August 26 between the skilled fighters Nong-O Gaiyanghadao and Liam Harrison.

