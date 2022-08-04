“If I can knock him out” - Nong-O Gaiyanghadao says he could send Liam Harrison into retirement with KO finish

ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Gaiyanghadao is gearing up for a war with vicious British striker Liam Harrison. The two are scheduled to meet with the gold on the line in the co-main event of ONE on Prime Video 1 on August 26.

With over 260 career victories in combat sports, Nong-O is one of the most decorated Muay Thai and kickboxing practitioners in the world. Undefeated in the circle, the Thai superstar has earned three straight knockouts and intends on making it four when he faces Harrison

While speaking to ONE Championship, Nong-O Gaiyanghadao confirmed his plans to knock out the Englishman. According to the the Thai, he plans on finishing his opponent in a manner that will make him consider retirement:

“I feel that it may be too early for him to retire. If he believes he can go on, he will. However, in this upcoming fight, if I can knock him out, I think he has a 50-50 chance to think about his retirement.”

If anyone can live up to their word inside the circle, it’s Nong-O. The bantamweight Muay Thai king is capable of doing exactly what he says, but it won’t be an easy task against Harrison, who is notorious for pushing the pace and possessing a steel chin.

Liam Harrison recognizes how dangerous Nong-O Gaiyanghadao is

ONE Championship’s resident ‘comeback king,’ Liam Harrison is ready for the biggest challenge of his combat sports career when he meets Nong-O Gaiyanghadao at one of the biggest events in promotion’s decade-long history.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post, Harrison was complimentary of his ONE on Prime Video 1 opponent, recognizing the Thai fighter’s incredible precision and power, which has kept him undefeated inside the circle.

“Incredible fighter, got great eyes, great balance, got a great kick, disgusting power. He’s wiped the floor with literally every single person he’s come up with in this division. He needs a fresh challenge, and I’m here to present it to him. The thing is, with Nong-O, you make one mistake or you just give him any sort of opening, he’ll knock you clean out. He’ll turn your lights out."

Though Harrison recognizes the danger of fighting someone as decorated as Nong-O Gaiyanghadao, ‘Hitman’ also knows that he has the power and the skill to capture ONE gold against one of the best in the world.

