Watch: Liam Harrison crowned ONE Championship's "comeback king"

The career resurgence of Liam Harrison is one for the history books. The British striker began his ONE tenure on a string of losses, but was able to recover his professional Muay Thai career so emphatically that he's earned himself a title shot for August 26.

To tell the story of his career redemption, ONE Championship has assembled a compilation of some of his best moments in the circle, giving fans a look into the history of who the promotion branded the "comeback king."

"Before British superstar Liam Harrison challenges ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion Nong-O Gaiyanghadao on August 26, relive “Hitman’s” impressive career turnaround following a pair of tough defeats!"

Catch the full video below:

This highlight shows some of the British striker's finest knockouts in Muay Thai, but also tells the story of his career redemption. After losses in his first two ONE bouts, 'The Hitman' redeemed his combat sports career, winning his next fights in spectacular fashion.

He began his comeback with a first-round knockout against Mohammed Bin Mahmoud with a flurry of punches and a hard elbow. Most recently, he competed in one of the most entertaining rounds of all time against Muangthai P.K.Saenchai.

Muangthai dropped the English fighter twice in the first round. 'The Hitman' Harrison showed incredible resolve and durability when he pushed back and earned three knockdowns of his own to win the fight.

The incredible victory earned him a performance bonus worth $100,000 and a shot at ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Gaiyanghadao.

Liam Harrison on his reputation

The British striker has had 22 years of competing in Muay Thai and is well aware of his exciting style. He says that he fights to entertain regardless of whether he wins or loses.

During an interview with ONE Championship, Harrison explained his thoughts after his come-from-behind win over Muangthai.

"What you see is what you get, and I always just bring ridiculousness like this. Whether I win or I lose, there’s always some sort of drama that goes on. This had probably as much drama as you will get in any fight in our lifetimes – all in the space of one round."

'The Hitman' will be looking to take the world title at ONE on Prime Video 1: Moraes vs. Johnson II, which will be broadcast live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium and airs at US primetime via Amazon Prime Video on August 26.

With over 20 years in Muay Thai, the Brit is looking for the crowning achievement of his storied career. Unseating Nong-O Gaiyanghadao from the throne would be a fitting moment for 'The Hitman' Liam Harrison's tale of redemption.

