Watch: Liam Harrison shows off trademark firepower and aggression in latest training clip

'The Hitman' Liam Harrison is drilling his firepower and aggression to get ready for the biggest fight of his life on August 26. The British striker is sharpening his kicks, punches, knees, and elbows to face ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Gaiyanghadao.

On Instagram, ONE Championship shared a clip of him in training that shows him hitting the pads with notable ferocity.

"Liam Harrison has an arsenal of combinations 😧 Can he dethrone Nong-O Gaiyanghadao at ONE on Prime Video 1 on August 26?"

The clip shows 'The Hitman' hitting the pads with multiple punch combinations, firing with full power and even catching a kick at one point.

The 36-year-old Harrison was able to earn himself a title shot after amassing a five-fight win streak in Muay Thai, the most recent of which saw him emerge victorious from a war against Muangthai P.K.Saenchai. The two strikers exchanged five knockdowns in a single round, making it one of the most exciting fights in the sport’s history. It earned Harrison a $100,000 performance bonus and a date with Nong-O.

Liam Harrison and Nong-O are booked to fight for the Muay Thai world title at ONE on Prime Video 1: Moraes vs. Johnson II. The event will be broadcast live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium and airs at US primetime via Amazon Prime Video on August 26.

Title shot comes at "perfect time" for Liam Harrison

Nong-O Gaiyanghadao has carved himself a place among Muay Thai greatness. He has held titles in every organization he has competed in. The Thai-born fighter first won his esteemed ONE Championship Muay Thai world title in 2019 and has since impressively defended it in five bouts.

The champ also holds an incredible record, with over 260 professional career victories and many knockouts to his name. Facing this respected champion is a major challenge for any fighter.

After more than 20 years in Muay Thai, Liam Harrison says he has always wanted to fight Nong-O. He now has the chance to do so at what he described as the "perfect time."

In an interview with ONE, the 36-year-old explained:

“Everyone has always asked me, ‘Who do you wish you could have fought?’ I always said Nong-O, but I thought I might not ever get the chance. Now I have. And especially now for his belt as well. So it came at a perfect time. He’s been on an eight-fight win streak in ONE. He’s defending his title and no one’s been able to touch him, but all good things come to an end, so let’s just see what happens.”

Harrison will be looking to add ONE gold to his mantle, which will be the crown jewel of his highly regarded combat sports career. But standing in his way is dangerous Muay Thai king Nong-O, who will certainly not be easy to unseat from the throne.

