Legendary Nong-O Gaiyanghadao aims for global superstardom, follow in footsteps of Rodtang

On August 26th, ONE Championship’s bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Gaiyanghadao will compete on the biggest platform of his career when he co-headlines the stacked ONE on Prime Video 1 card later this month.

The promotion will make its debut on the popular Amazon Prime Video streaming service that plays host to over 200 million subscribers throughout North America. ONE Championship will deliver live monthly events in primetime to American and Canadian fans for the first time. It’s an opportunity for ONE's fighters to shine and that is exactly what Nong-O intends to do.

Speaking to ONE Championship, Nong-O discussed the opportunity to showcase his skills to a whole new audience and hopes to become a Muay Thai sensation, much like ‘The Iron Man’ Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

“I hope [I can become a global sensation like Rodtang]. I want to have more American fans and introduce myself to the fans who still don’t know me. People who still don’t know Nong-O, don’t know my style. I want them to know me and my style well.”

Is the world ready for Nong-O Gaiyanghadao vs. Rodtang Jitmuangnon?

When it comes to Muay Thai, Nong-O Gaiyanghadao and Rodtang Jitmuangnon stand above the rest. Since their ONE Championship debut, the duo have laid waste to all that has stood before them. Dominating two different weight classes, it feels as those a super fight between the two Muay Thai warriors is inevitable.

Speaking to ONE Championship, Nong-O discussed the possibility of facing ‘The Iron Man’ inside the ONE circle saying:

“If I had a chance to confront Rodtang, he would surely be the toughest task for me. But we would have to consider which weight we would fight at. But if it actually happened, I would definitely do my best.”

Nong-O Gaiyanghadao was nothing but complimentary and respectful of Rodtang, stressing that he believes ‘The Iron Man’ is nearly unstoppable, but anything can happen in combat sports.

“I can’t see anyone who can stop him. But anything can happen in combat sports. Therefore, you must not be careless. The tide can be turned anytime. This is something every fighter needs to consider, me included.”

With both fighters sitting as reigning world champions with undefeated records in ONE Championship Muay Thai competition, it would be an intriguing match-up with big stakes on the line no matter the weight class.

