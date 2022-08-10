ONE on Prime Video 1 adds return of former welterweight king Zebaztian Kadestam against Iuri Lapicus

ONE on Prime Video 1 has had another blockbuster matchup added to the card in the form of Zebaztian Kadestam vs. Iuri Lapicus in a welterweight MMA clash.

The bout has been moved from its originally scheduled position at ONE 160, which takes place on the evening of August 26 in Singapore time. ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong shared the updated card for ONE on Prime Video 1 on his Facebook page.

Kadestam, the former ONE welterweight world champion, shook off the first losing streak of his career with a resounding first-round knockout victory over Brazilian finishing machine Valmir Da Silva earlier this year. He will look to carry that momentum when he welcomes Lapicus to the welterweight division.

The Moldovan is a former ONE lightweight world title challenger who is looking for a fresh start in a new weight class following back-to-back setbacks. Lapicus arrived in ONE Championship with a pristine 12-0 record and carried over his success with twin stoppages that earned him a shot at Christian Lee’s world title back in 2020.

Unfortunately, he suffered the first loss of his career against ‘The Warrior’. Later, Lapicus found himself in a controversial ending to his bout against Eddie Alvarez, which was later ruled a ‘No Contest’.

With a combined 26 finishes in 27 victories, expect fireworks when these two fighters collide at U.S. primetime on August 26.

ONE on Prime Video 1 to feature 10 world champions competing on the card

ONE Championship’s deep roster features a rich collection of world champions from various disciplines.

With the addition of former ONE welterweight world champion Zebaztian Kadestam’s bout with Iuri Lapicus and the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix semifinal pairing of two-time Muay Thai world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 and Walter Goncalves, ONE on Prime Video 1 is now set to showcase the talents of 10 world champions.

ONE flyweight world champion Adriano Moraes will headline the event opposite MMA legend Demetrious Johnson.

The co-main event will see ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Gaiyanghadao defend his crown against eight-time Muay Thai world champion Liam Harrison.

ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon will also be in action, along with 17-time BJJ world champion Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida, 2010 World Wrestling Championships gold medalist Amir Aliakbari, and former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty.

