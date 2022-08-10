ONE on Prime Video 1 adds ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix semifinal matchup of Superlek Kiatmoo9 and Walter Goncalves

ONE on Prime Video 1 just got a little bigger with the addition of another ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix semifinal matchup between No.1-ranked Muay Thai contender Superlek Kiatmoo9 and the No. 5 ranked Walter Goncalves.

The bout was originally scheduled to take place at ONE 160, hours before ONE Championship’s debut on Prime Video, which is set to be broadcast live on U.S. primetime on August 26. Thailand-based sports publication Thairath first broke the news of the change in schedule.

Superlek, the top-ranked flyweight in the ONE Super Series Muay Thai division, earned his spot in the semifinals after dominating Taiki Naito in the first round of the tournament.

Meanwhile, Goncalves drew Josue Cruz in the first round after Jonathan Haggerty was forced to pull out of their matchup due to an undisclosed illness. The Brazilian striker certainly made a statement by stopping Cruz in the first round of their bout - the only stoppage in the quarterfinals.

With Superlek and Goncalves scheduled to square off at ONE on Prime Video 1, the event will now feature both semifinal pairings of the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix.

Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Savvas Michael are set to contest for the other spot in the tournament final on the same card. Considering that both semifinal matchups will take place in the same event, fans could be treated to a preview of the final round with a faceoff between the winners.

ONE on Prime Video 1 looks even more stacked

As it stands, ONE on Prime Video 1 is already looking like one of the biggest cards of the year. It’s certainly one of the most significant one's in the grand scheme of things.

The main event will see a rematch for the ages, as Adriano Moraes defends his flyweight world title for a second time against all-time great Demetrious Johnson.

A second world title will be on the line as well, with Nong-O Gaiyanghadao set to defend his bantamweight Muay Thai world title against the hard-hitting Liam Harrison in the co-main event of the card.

In addition, BJJ legend Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida, former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty, and Japanese MMA sensation Itsuki Hirata will all be in action.

The announcement of Superlek vs. Goncalves on ONE on Prime Video 1 will only add more star power to the already stacked card.

Edited by David Andrew