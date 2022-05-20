Jonathan Haggerty pulls out of ONE 157, Josue Cruz to step in against Walter Goncalves

Jonathan Haggerty is officially off ONE 157: Petchmorakot vs. Vienot on Friday, May 20, and Mexico’s Josue Cruz will step in to take his spot against Walter Goncalves.

ONE Championship shared an official statement with Sportskeeda MMA, saying that Haggerty was pulled off the card due to non-COVID-related reasons. The official statement said:

"Jonathan Haggerty was not medically cleared to compete after feeling unwell. We wish him a speedy recovery and look forward to his return to the Circle."

Jonathan Haggerty and Walter Goncalves were curiously not present during the ceremonial weigh-ins. While there was no official word on the reason behind their absence, it raised questions about them possibly missing weight. However, they would have enough time to make weight before the event.

Unfortunately, it wasn't weight or hydration-related. ‘The General’ couldn’t overcome an illness and was forced to pull out after not being medically cleared to compete. It’s a massive blow for the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix and Haggerty, who was looking forward to a potential third bout against Rodtang.

Josue Cruz, who was scheduled to compete in an alternate bout for the tournament, takes his place in the quarterfinals opposite Goncalves.

Meanwhile, Panpayak Jitmuangnon, who was set to face Cruz, is now left with no opponent and will no longer be competing at ONE 157.

ONE 157 to push through with 13 bouts

ONE 157 will kick off at 5:30 PM SGT on Friday, May 20, and will have 13 bouts after the fallout from the unexpected changes.

A day before the event, it was announced that Rade Opacic and Guto Inocente’s bout would be rescheduled to a later date. Meanwhile, ‘Buchecha’ Marcus Almeida had three different opponents lined up for a match, but none were ultimately cleared to compete. As a result, his scheduled return bout will be moved to ONE 158 on June 3, possibly with a new opponent.

ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion Prajanchai P.K. Saenchai and ONE women’s atomweight contender Asha Roka have also reportedly made weight and passed hydration tests. Both fighters tipped the scales one pound heavier than the limit on Thursday and had until noon on Friday to make weight. Their scheduled fights will continue as planned.

Edited by Avinash Tewari