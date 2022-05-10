"My plan is to finish this World Grand Prix and then fully join MMA" - Rodtang Jitmuangnon eyes transition to MMA

Rodtang Jitmuangnon is already a Muay Thai legend, but he’s not content with just being one of the biggest names in his sport. The Thai superstar plans to fully transition into the world of mixed martial arts.

The ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion had his first taste of MMA action when he faced one of the best of all time in Demetrious Johnson in a mixed-rules fight at ONE X. Despite ending up in the losing column, Rodtang was nonetheless excited with his foray into the sport.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Rodtang said he will first take care of his business in the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix before making his full-time jump to MMA.

Rodtang Jitmuangnon said:

“I didn’t want to wait because I still have my Muay Thai skills, and I still want to fight. That’s why I chose to join the World Grand Prix. But my goal is to join MMA. My plan is to finish this World Grand Prix and then fully join MMA.”

Rodtang and Johnson’s mixed-rules bout was set up for four rounds, with the first and third fought under Muay Thai and the other two under MMA.

The Thai superstar was in clear control during the first round, but was a fish out of water in the second.

Johnson, a 12-time flyweight world champion and the ONE Flyweight World Grand Prix winner, grappled Rodtang to the ground to take control in the second round. It was on the mat where ‘Mighty Mouse’ finished the match with a picture-perfect rear-naked choke.

Rodtang Jitmuangnon said that he wasn’t downtrodden when he lost to Johnson in their March fight. Instead, he took in every bit of that defeat as a lesson in his impending MMA journey.

“The reason I don’t feel disappointed or sad after losing to [Demetrious Johnson] is because we already know that he is an MMA legend, while I’m still very new. My training and experience are still very young in MMA, especially in the ground game. There’s no regret or sadness because fighting with the great ones is an experience.”

Rodtang Jitmuangnon gets help from Superbon Singha Mawynn in his Grand Prix training

Rodtang Jitmuangnon is in the final stretches of his preparations ahead of facing Jacob Smith in the quarterfinals of the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix. He also had a bit of help from one of the best fighters in the world today.

ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn dropped by the Fairtex Training Center to train with Rodtang ahead of ONE 157: Petchmorakot vs. Vienot, which will be broadcast live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium on May 20.

Rodtang, although relentless in his training, also had a bit of fun with Superbon. The two Thai superstars played around in the facility’s swimming pool and had some work in the mitts, with the kickboxing world champion getting a bit cheeky during their workouts.

In what was supposed to be an exchange of single left hooks to the body, Superbon went ahead and gave Rodtang Jitmuangnon five punches to the gut and a playful roundhouse kick to the neck.

