"Give me a hug" - Superbon Singha Mawynn shares shenanigans with Rodtang

Superbon Singha Mawynn doesn't have a fight lined up yet, and that gave him the opportunity to have some down time and go down to Fairtex Training Center.

Rodtang Jitmuangnon, meanwhile, is neck-deep into his fight preparations against Jacob Smith. The ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion will take on Smith in the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix at ONE 157: Petchmorakot vs. Vienot on May 20, which will be broadcast from the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Superbon, the ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion, visited visited the Pattaya facility and took to Instagram to share how he executed a perfect belly-to-belly suplex on Rodtang.

The kickboxing superstar visited Rodtang over the weekend and also had the opportunity to train with Stamp Fairtex and ONE women’s strawweight Muay Thai world champion Smilla Sundell.

Rodtang and Superbon also traded blows in training with the taller fighter from Singha Mawynn Muay Thai gym getting a bit cheeky.

It was initially just a single punch to the body but the kickboxing world champion jokingly gave Rodtang five left hooks and a left roundhouse kick straight to the neck.

Superbon Singha Mawynn wants all the belts

Superbon already cemented his legacy when he knocked out Giorgio Petrosyan, long considered the greatest kickboxer of all time, to become the ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion.

He has since defended the strap once against the dangerous Marat Grigorian, taking a unanimous decision win at ONE X. Despite his illustrious striking career, which has a record of 112-34, Superbon wants all the gold in the featherweight division.

In a previous interview, the kickboxing world champion said he wants to challenge ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Petchmorakot Petchyindee and ONE featherweight champion Thanh Le.

“Because I'm going to do Muay Thai first... I'm going to take the Muay Thai belt first... [Then] maybe go up to seventy-five kilo [in the lightweight division]…The champion in ONE Championship MMA, I want to fight that guy... Of course, you want to fight the champion... I want to fight the best. because when I fight the best I get excited, I'm happy to fight."

