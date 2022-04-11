"I want to fight the best" - Superbon talks conquering Kickboxing, Muay Thai and MMA titles

Kickboxing world champion Superbon is not content with just one title. He won the ONE Championship kickboxing title in 2021. Now, he would like to secure more titles in Muay Thai and even MMA.

In a recent interview with Calf Kick Sports, the Thai was asked if he would go up in weight to challenge kickboxing champion Regian Eersel. Instead of that belt, Superbon said he wants a title in Muay Thai first.

"I think not yet. Because I'm going to do Muay Thai first... I'm going to take the Muay Thai belt first... [Then] maybe go up to seventy-five kilo."

Superbon is the kickboxing champion at featherweight, which is 155 pounds/70.3 kg. The equivalent champion in ONE for Muay Thai would be a match against Petchmorakot Petchyindee.

Perhaps MMA is in his future. The ONE X mixed-rules fight between MMA great Demetrious Johnson and Muay Thai champion Rodtang was inspirational for him. He said he would like to be involved in something similar down the line.

"Or I'll go into MMA. Like the mixed rules [fight] like Rodtang or something like that."

See the full interview below:

The Thai-born kickboxing champion also explained what he thought of the Rodtang vs. Johnson fight.

"It was a hard fight for Rodtang. In Muay Thai, for three [minutes], it's really hard to knock someone out. Demetrious is not low, one of the top in the world. Hard to beat him in three minutes."

Superbon moving to MMA?

Stepping into MMA is a massive challenge for any fighter. So where would the kickboxing champion like to start? He said he wants to fight the best. To do that, he hopes to start right at the top, against the champion.

"The champion in ONE Championship MMA, I want to fight that guy... Of course, you want to fight the champion... I want to fight the best. because when I fight the best I get excited, I'm happy to fight. "

The kickboxing champion explained that for him to get excited for a fight, it needs to be a huge challenge. If it's a bout where he knows he can win, then he doesn't want it because that's not motivating.

Overcoming massive challenges is what the Thai-born champion enjoys. it makes him happy and it's motivating for him.

"Like, how can we beat this guy?... If you know you can beat this guy one hundred percent it's not fun."

Superbon will be defending his kickboxing title against Chingiz Allazov later this year. After that, he may move to Muay Thai, a mixed-rules clash, or even MMA. Regardless of what his next fight may be, he wants to fight the best, and only the best.

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship Witness Superbon knock out Giorgio Petrosyan in STUNNING virtual reality, as Oculus brings you closer to the action @oculus #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship Head kick of the year?Witness Superbon knock out Giorgio Petrosyan in STUNNING virtual reality, as Oculus brings you closer to the action Head kick of the year? 😱 Witness Superbon knock out Giorgio Petrosyan in STUNNING virtual reality, as Oculus brings you closer to the action 😎 @oculus #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship https://t.co/WlxadOSlOS

Edited by Harvey Leonard