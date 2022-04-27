"Gonna come look and ask some things" - Superbon aims to learn MMA techniques from Alexander Volkanovski

Superbon is looking to train alongside UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski. The two titleholders are hosting seminars in the same location and are looking to learn from each other.

ONE kickboxing champion Superbon held a seminar at Bangtao, a gym in Thailand. The next day, MMA featherweight king Volkanovski hosted a session at the same Phuket-based facility.

Superbon spoke with the South China Morning Post there, saying he'd like to train with Volkanovski and hopefully learn a lot from him. However, the ONE champ was concerned about whether he'd be able to reach him given the Australian's fame.

The Thai champion said:

"I'm going to try come train MMA here... I'm going to come tomorrow. I'm going to come look and ask some things from him... I'll try tomorrow But I don't know [if] I can get in to see him [as he is] very famous."

The ONE titleholder added that he wants to win belts in MMA and Muay Thai to go along with his success in kickboxing.

"Championship belts, I want to have three... I try to go MMA after Muay Thai."

This is not the first time that he has said he is looking to transition to MMA down the line. In an interview with Calf Kick Sports last month, the Thai-born kickboxer said he wants to have gold wrapped around his waist in other disciplines.

"I think not yet. Because I'm going to do Muay Thai first... I'm going to take the Muay Thai belt first... Or I'll go into MMA. Like the mixed rules [fight], like Rodtang or something like that."

If he's to enter MMA in the future, learning from No.2-ranked pound-for-pound UFC fighter Volkanovski would be a huge benefit. First, he has to defend his title against the kickboxing Grand Prix champion Chingiz Allazov.

An unforgettable KO from Superbon against the Giorgio Petrosyan.

Superbon vs. Chingiz Allazov

At ONE X, Allazov was crowned the 2021 ONE Kickboxing Featherweight World Grand Prix Champion. Along the way, he defeated Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong, Jo Nattawut and Samy Sana.

With these victories, the Georgian has set up a match against reigning and defending champion Superbon.

The Thai-born ONE champion boasts an impressive headkick KO victory over kickboxing great Gioergio Petrosyan. Most recently, he put on a flawless kickboxing masterclass, defeating GLORY and K-1 Champion Marat Grigorian.

Speaking with the South China Morning Post, Superbon had this to say regarding Allazov:

"I beat everyone [on] my level. Everyone has to fear me. I just train, I just do what I want to do. And I see him, how he fights. I just completed my campaign... [What] I did to Petrosyan to Marat Grigorian, I'm going to do that again. One-hundred percent I'm going to win again."

The Thai-born champion is expected to face Chingiz Allazov in the ONE Championship circle sometime later this year.

Superbon is leaving nothing to chance ahead of the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Title showdown against Marat Grigorian!



