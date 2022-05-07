"The place for Champions" - Superbon posts all-star photo with Rodtang Jitmuangnon, Stamp Fairtex, and Smilla Sundell

Superbon Singha Mawynn recently shared a photo on Instagram, which featured him alongside some superstars and champions.

ONE Muay Thai flyweight champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon, ONE Muay Thai women's strawweight champion Smilla Sundell, and former ONE kickboxing and Muay Thai women's atomweight champion Stamp Fairtex all posed with the ONE kickboxing featherweight champion.

The caption reads:

"The place for Champions [ONE Championship]"

This is quite a star-studded line-up of striking talent.

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship to when Stamp Fairtex and Bi Nguyen put on one of the wildest fights ever seen on the global stage!



What's next for Superbon, Rodtang Jitmuangnon, Stamp Fairtex, and Smilla Sundell?

All of these fighters have some great potential opponents in front of them. Next up for Superbon will be a fight against ONE Kickboxing Featherweight World Grand Prix champion Chingiz Allazov.

The Thai champion has victories over kickboxing greats Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong, Giorgio Petrosyan and, most recently, former K-1 and GLORY champion Marat Grigorian. Allazov is on an impressive win streak of his own and is a former K-1 Kickboxing champion. The fight will be one for the ages and could be scheduled for later in 2022.

The Phatthalung native had this to say about Allazov in an interview with Calf Kick Sports:

"He's good, he's on the top level. He's quick, big guy, and tall. I think, for me, right now no one can stop me."

Karate Pathfinder 🇺🇦 @xKaratepath Cannot believe it. Im wide awake now. Petrosyan gets ko'd brutally by Superbon Cannot believe it. Im wide awake now. Petrosyan gets ko'd brutally by Superbon https://t.co/hf2I5Aoo1K

Rodtang's next fight will be on May 20 at ONE 157, where he will face British striker Jacob Smith in the opening round of the ONE Muay Thai Flyweight Grand Prix. The tournament includes other Muay Thai stars such as Jonathan Haggerty and Superlek Kiatmoo9.

Stamp Fairtex recently competed at ONE X for the undisputed atomweight MMA title against Angela Lee. Stamp earned her top contender spot against Lee after winning the Atomweight Grand Prix in 2021. In their title fight, the two traded back and forth before Lee won via submission in the second round.

To get back in the win column, Stamp should ideally seek a match against other fighters who are also coming off a loss. These include names such as Itsuki Hirata and Denice Zamboanga.

The 17-year-old Swede Smilla Sundell won her title by defeating Jackie Buntan in a great Muay Thai fight. There are two fighters in her division who could challenge for her strap.

Supergirl Jaroonsak is on a two-fight win streak and could potentially be next. Another name is Britain's Iman Barlow, who made her debut in ONE with a first-round stoppage of Daniela Lopez. Barlow has held titles in World Boxing Council Muaythai, Lion Fights, and Enfusion.

The next event for ONE Championship will be ONE 157 on May 20. The card will feature two Muay Thai title fights and the first round of the ONE Muay Thai Flyweight Grand Prix.

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship ONE 157 FIGHT CARD Get ready for two Muay Thai World Titles and the first round of the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix! Plus, BJJ phenoms Kade and Tye Ruotolo make their ONE submission grappling debuts against Shinya Aoki and Garry Tonon!



| 20 May ONE 157 FIGHT CARDGet ready for two Muay Thai World Titles and the first round of the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix!Plus, BJJ phenoms Kade and Tye Ruotolo make their ONE submission grappling debuts against Shinya Aoki and Garry Tonon! #ONE157 | 20 May 🔥 ONE 157 FIGHT CARD 🔥 Get ready for two Muay Thai World Titles and the first round of the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix!👑 Plus, BJJ phenoms Kade and Tye Ruotolo make their ONE submission grappling debuts against Shinya Aoki and Garry Tonon! #ONE157 | 20 May https://t.co/whnes4DdPM

