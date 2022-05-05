Fairtex Training Center asks - Who should Smilla Sundell fight next?

Smilla Sundell, ONE's newly crowned women's strawweight world titleholder, is back in the gym after her victory at ONE 156. This champion set a record for being the youngest to win a belt in ONE history at just 17-years-old. The Swede trains at the Fairtex Training Center in Thailand.

In an Instagram Story, Fairtex Gym asked fans to pick her next opponent.

See the Instagram Story from Fairtex Gym below:

'The Hurricane' won her Muay Thai title by outstriking Filipino-American Jackie Buntan. Sundell used her length and aggression to win the ONE Championship title fight over five rounds.

Sundell recently revealed on Instagram that she's back in training:

"On to the next one, I have started to train again after a few days off. Everything feels great!"

Now that she is back in the gym, who is next to challenge for her title?

Who is next for Smilla Sundell?

Looking at the rankings for the women's strawweight division, one thing is clear – there are worthy contenders for Sundell's belt.

Looking at the fighters in this division, Daniela López, Jackie Buntan, Ekaterina Vandaryeva, and Diandra Martin all have losses in their last fight so likely will not be in contention. Wondergirl Jaroonsak is switching to MMA so she is not eligible. This leaves two fighters in the weight class who are not coming off a loss.

Thai-born fighter Supergirl Jaroonsak is currently on a two-fight win streak in ONE Championship. The fighter began training in Muay Thai when she was only three years old. She is a PBA Thailand Champion with over 40 bouts to her name.

The British striker Iman Barlow is another very accomplished fighter. She has held titles in World Boxing Council Muaythai, Lion Fights, Enfusion, and others. Barlow made her debut in ONE in 2022 with a first-round stoppage over Daniela Lopez.

So, the next contender for Sundell's title will likely be either Supergirl or Barlow. Both would bring experience into the fight against the 17-year-old striker and pose unique threats.

Smilla Sundell will likely be back in the ONE circle later in 2022 to defend her title.

