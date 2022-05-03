"There are lessons and growth with defeat" - Jackie Buntan on rebounding from Smilla Sundell loss at ONE 156

Jackie Buntan is keeping her head high following her title loss to Smilla Sundell at ONE 156 last month.

The two strikers went at it in the co-main event of the card. It was Sundell who eventually became the inaugural ONE women’s strawweight Muay Thai world champion. Buntan has said she’s not one to dwell too long on her losses and would much rather move on to get another opportunity.

In an interview with South China Morning Post’s Tom Taylor, Buntan remarked that her loss isn’t wholly a negative thing, but a learning experience that she can bring when she fights for another title opportunity.

Jackie Buntan said:

“I understand the bigger picture I understand there are lessons and growth in defeat so it is what it is. It’s back to the drawing board. I think if you're not able to face defeat, you're not able to grow from that. I think it was apparent that I have the drive and heart. After that fight like there's really no quit and there is no stopping me.”

The Filipino-American striker was on a tear in 2021, going 3-0 against Nat ‘Wondergirl’ Jaroonsak, Ekaterina Vandaryeva, and Daniela Lopez. Sundell, however, stopped Buntan’s momentum in their historic title fight.

No matter which offensive scheme she used, Buntan wasn’t able to close the distance against the 5-foot-8 Sundell.

“I was kind of just fixated on whatever strategy I had and I kind of just went relentless with it. There were other fights where I was able to adapt very quickly and switch on the fly.”

Catch the full interview below:

Jackie Buntan believes that her loss will always be a teaching moment for her

A loss, whatever way it happens, is always a tough pill to swallow. Jackie Buntan knows that all too well.

Buntan said that her loss to Sundell is incomparable to the other setbacks she’s had in her career. It was her first time co-maining a ONE Championship card and it was also in a fight that crowned a new champion in the promotion.

“I think losing is always a nagging feeling that doesn't always sit well with everyone. I never tend to get too hard on myself and dwell on things, especially if something of this magnitude. It was heartbreaking at first but I'm able to kind of get over losses fairly quickly.”

We'll see if Buntan can rebound next time out and fight her way back to another championship challenge.

